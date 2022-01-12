US open: Surging inflation is no barrier for the equity rally

US CPI rises 7% YoY a 40 year high. The inline reading eases fears of a faster move by the Fed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 13, 2022 1:03 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.36% at 36376

S&P futures +0.45% at 4735

Nasdaq futures +0.78% at 15963

In Europe

FTSE +0.78% at 7543

Dax +0.39% at 16002

Euro Stoxx +0.75% at 4311

Learn more about trading indices

7% inflation fails to stall equity rally

US stocks are set to open higher shrugging off surging inflation, as the broadly inline reading eased concerns of a faster move by the Fed and as investors continue to find comfort in Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress.

US CPI jumped to 7% YoY in line with estimates and the biggest annual gain since 1982.  On a monthly basis CPI rose 0.5%, ahead of the 0.4% forecast but also down from November’s 0.8%.

Core inflation jumped to 5.5% YoY, up from 4.9% and ahead of the 5.4% forecast.

Yesterday, before Congress, Powell reassured that the US economy could withstand the required rate hikes in 2022 to bring inflation under control. The Fed’s target rate for inflation is 2%, substantially below today’s print.

Inflation is rising on the back of supply chain disruptions in addition to rising wages as the employer’s struggle to fill millions of vacancies.

The Fed is widely expected to start raising interest rates in March and today’s data hasn’t changed that view.

In corporate news:

Lucid is expected to be in focus after it plans to build an electric vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia in the coming 3 to 4 years.

Didi Global is on the rise following reports that the ride hailing company’s Hong Kong IPO announced last month could happen in Q2 this year.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is extending its rebound from 35640 low hit earlier in the week moving above the 100 sma on the 4-hour chart and a key resistance level at 36200. The bullish cross over on the MACD is keeping buyers hopeful of further gains. Buyers will be looking for a move above 36400 the 50 sma in order to build towards 36900 and fresh all time highs. It would take a move below the 100 sma at 36140 to negate the near term uptrend and a move below 35630 for sellers to gains tractions.

Dow Jones chart

FX - USD falls post CPI data

The USD is falling following the closely watched inflation data. The in line data eased fears of faster moves by the Fed to raise interest rates.

EUR/USD is allying as US CPI data drives the USD lower and the pair higher. The Euro shrugged off weaker than expected Eurozone industrial production data and an unexpectedly decline in German wholesale prices to 16.1% YoY, down from 16.6%.

 

GBP/USD  +0.29% at 1.3674

EUR/USD  +0.34% at 1.1406

 

Oil rises extends gains shrugging off Omicron concerns

Oil prices are on the rise as investors shrug off Omicron concerns instead finding confidence in Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress. Powell said that the US, the world’s largest oil consumer should weather the current COVID surge with only short-term impacts.

Adding to the upbeat picture surrounding oil, OPEC+ producers are failing to reach their new upwardly revised output targets amid technical difficulties.

The current picture is bullish for oil and could result in oil prices rising quickly across Q1.

EIA crude oil stockpile data is due to be released.

WTI crude trades +0.3% at $81.00

Brent trades +0.2% at $83.54

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA weekly crude oil stockpiles

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Dow Jones Trade Ideas Indices Commodities Oil Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
By:
David Scutt
February 14, 2024 05:31 AM
    EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 12, 2024 04:20 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 7, 2024 03:46 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.