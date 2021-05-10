US open Stocks set for a mixed open oil rises on pipeline attack

US futures trade mixed. The tech heavy Nasdaq slips whilst the Dow & S&P 500 build on Friday's record highs. Commodities are roaring higher on re-openinig optimism & weaker USD. Oil rises after US pipeline cyber attack.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 10, 2021 5:43 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.34% at 34889

S&P futures +0.06% at 4234

Nasdaq futures -0.4% at 13657

In Europe

FTSE +0.1% at 7134

Dax +0.01% at 15382

Euro Stoxx  -0.24% at 4021

Learn more about trading indices


Fresh highs for S&P & Dow

US futures point to a mixed start on Monday as commodity prices surge and after a cyber attack on the largest US gasoline.

The Dow Jones & the S&P500 both closed at record highs on Friday after the unexpectedly weak non farm payroll numbers. With just 266k new jobs created versus 1 million expected, the data supported the Fed’ s dovish stance. The prospect of low rates for longer boosted stocks across the board on Friday.

Today, the tech heavy Nasdaq is set to open lower despite impressive results for big tech across earning season.

The reopening play is revealing itself in the commodity space which is helping cyclicals and energy stocks push higher.

Copper trades at an all time high.

There is no high impacting US data due for release today. Investors will look ahead to Wednesday’s CPI release to further gauge the Fed’s next move.

Earnings

This week sees the pace of earnings ease slightly. Today the stocks in focus will include the recently IPO’d Roblox in addition to  Marriott International.


FX – GBP rallies on weak USD & post UK elections

The US Dollar is trading lower as investors continue to digest the shockingly weak US jobs report.

GBP/USD is outperforming its peers, piercing 1.41, after UK local election result and the weak US jobs report. The Scottish Nationalist Party won the regional elections in Scotland but failed to secure a majority. The party will continue to push for another independence referendum but without an absolute majority and with PM Boris Johnson saying no the Pound is breathing a sigh of relief.

Re-opening optimism is also lifting the Pound. Boris Johnson is set to announce the next step in easing lockdown restrictions.

GBP/USD  +0.9% at 1.4109

EUR/USD  +0.01% at 1.2163


Oil extends gains on pipeline attack

Oil is edging higher, building on gains from the previous week after a cyber attack on a top US pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline which serves half of the East Coast said that its main lines were still out of commission despite efforts to bring them back.

The US government is using emergency powers to aid the process and provide fuel supplies to the market.

This should be a short term disruption; the oil markets are reacting calmly so far. The longer that it takes to normalize production the more nervous the market will become.

The weaker US Dollar is also supporting oil prices, making it cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Whilst the reopening in the West continues to support the oil demand outlook, elevated case numbers in India and Japan continue to act as a drag.

US crude trades +0.6% at $65.30

Brent trades +0.7% at $68.70

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

02:30 China CPI April


Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Equities Forex GBP Indices Nasdaq Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.