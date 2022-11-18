US open: Stocks rise as earnings impress

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 19, 2022 12:57 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.7% at 33783

S&P futures +0.9% at 3984

Nasdaq futures +1% at 11800

In Europe

FTSE +0.85% at 7400

Dax +1.2% at 14437

Learn more about trading indices

Hawkish Fed commentary

US stocks are set for a positive open as investors digest the latest quarterly earnings from retailers and hawkish calls from Fed speakers.

Retailers’ earnings have broadly been encouraging. It would seem that those that have outperformed are retailers catering to the lower or higher income bracket. While those in that middle area have underperformed.

The retailer’s earnings and robust retail sales data earlier in the week come as some Federal Reserve officials still sound more hawkish than what the market was hoping for. Recent Fed speakers have indicated that more hikes are needed.

James Bullard, St Louis Fed President sees the peak interest rate much higher than where it is now and said that rate hikes have only had a limited effect so far. Meanwhile, Neel Kashkari said rate hikes should continue until it is clear that rates are falling.

Corporate news:

GAP rises 8% pre-market after earnings impress. The fashion retailer beat estimates for sales and profits thanks to solid demand for formal clothing from higher-income clients.

Palo Alto Networks rises after the earnings and revenue beat forecasts. Palo Networks trades 9% higher pre-market.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq trades caught between the 50 & 100 sma. The RSI is over 50 suggesting further gains are to be had. Buyers will look for a rise over 12000 the 100 sma and 12100 weekly high, to extend the bullish trend towards 12900, the September high. Sellers could look for a fall below 11400 the 50 sma to extend the selloff to 10640.

ustec1811ci

FX markets – USD eases lower, GBP rebounds.

The USD is edging lower after yesterday’s gains. The USD is still set to gain across the week after several Fed speakers pushed back against the idea of the Fed adopting a less aggressive stance to rate hikes when inflation was still so elevated.

EURUSD is rising after ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that interest rates would need to keep rising. Gains could be capped after she added that the risk of recession had also increased.

GBP/USD rises after UK consumer morale, and retail sales rise more than expected. UK GFK consumer confidence rose to -44, up from -47 after PM Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss. Retail sales also rebounded from a -1.5% decline in September, rising by 0.6% after shops were closed for the Queen’s funeral.

GBP/USD  +0.4% at 1.1909

EUR/USD  +0.09% at 1.0370

Oil falls as China demand slows.

Oil prices are falling further on Friday after steep losses in the previous session, putting oil on track for a weekly decline. This will be the second straight weekly decline as concerns over demand drag the price lower.

With COVID cases still rising in China and the US still hiking interest rates to slow growth, the outlook for oil prices remains weak. Recession fears are growing not just in the US but also in Europe. China’s growth is also starting to falter.

Right now, there are few bullish drivers for oil prices. Looking ahead, the EU’s ban on Russian crude coming into play on December 5th and the potential for OPEC+ to cut production further could impact the price of oil.

WTI crude trades -2% at $83.14

Brent trades -at 1.4% at $90.14

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.