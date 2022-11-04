US open: Stocks rise after October's NFP report

Stocks are rising after the non-farm payroll showed that 261k jobs were added in August and unemployment ticked higher to 3.7%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 5, 2022 12:52 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures +0.6% at 32186

S&P futures +0.5% at 3735

Nasdaq futures +0.2% at 10707

In Europe

FTSE +1.9% at 7142

Dax +21% at 13407

Learn more about trading indices

NFP headline & unemployment both rise

US futures are rising despite an upside surprise from the US non-farm payroll. The US saw 261k jobs added in October, well above the 205k forecast and just down slightly from 288k in September.

The unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7%, up from 3.5%, but interestingly the participation rate fell slightly to 92.7%, suggesting that higher inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, and higher wages still aren’t pulling workers back into the labour market.

Average wages rose by more than expected by 0.4%, up from 0.3% as workers get paid slightly more for their work.

This data is not showing any major cracks but the labour market, yet the market reaction of rising stocks and a falling USD, suggests markets aren’t fearing that this report will prompt a more hawkish stance from the Fed. This could be because Fed Powell was so firm in his hawkish stance earlier in the week.

Separately expectations are rising that China is moving towards exiting its COVID strategy is also helping to boost demand. Several policy moves from Beijing moves have suggested that

Corporate news:

PayPal is falling after it cut its annual revenue forecast, warning of a bleak outlook for the holiday quarter as consumers cut back on spending.

Starbucks is rising 3% after beating quarterly expectations for sales and profits as consumers spend more on expensive drinks.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 fell below its 50 sma before finding support at 3700 and rebounding higher. The price has retaken the 20 sma at 3725. A break over 3800, the October high, and 50 sma could bring 3915, the November high, into focus. Meanwhile, a fall below 3700 round number could bring 3570 into focus and 3490, the 2022 low.

spx411ci

FX markets – USD falls,EUR rises

The USD is falling after the stronger headline NFP jobs number is being offset by a tick higher in the unemployment rate. The upbeat mood in the market surrounding China is adding to the risk on mood, hurting demand for the USD. The US dollar index trades around 2-day lows

EURUSD is extending its rally, climbing over 0.9850 as it looks towards 0.99. The eurozone composite PMI was upwardly revised to 48.6, but still points to a recession looming. German factory orders fell more than expected  by -4%

GBPUSD is rising, recovering from a steep decline in the previous session. The BoE warned that peak interest could be lower than where the market expects. This is in sharp contrast to the Fed’s warning that interest rates are likely to rise above expectations. The divergence in the rate could keep pressure on the pound going forwards.

GBP/USD  +0.82% at 1.1250

EUR/USD  +1.18% at 0.9864

Oil jumps on China optimism

Oil prices are surging higher on optimism that China could be looking to exit its zero-COVID strategy. Rumors have been building over the past week that the world’s largest importer of oil could be considering how to end the strategy, which has been its economic Achilles heel across the year.

The disruptions from COVID lockdowns and the uncertainty of the economic outlook owing to lockdowns had weighed on the demand outlook for oil, particularly given that cases are approaching a 6-month high. This could be a game changer for the oil demand outlook and is overshadowing lingering supply concerns.

The slightly weaker USD is also helping oil prices higher.

Oil is set to rise 4% across the week, its third consecutive week of gains.

 

WTI crude trades +4% at $91.20

Brent trades +3.5% at $97.72

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

17:00 Fed interest rate decision

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.