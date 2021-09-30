US open: Stocks rise after jobless claims rise

US jobless claims unexpectedly rise cooling bets that the Fed could move sooner to taper bond purchases. News that the US government could avoid a shut down is also boosting the mood.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 30, 2021 11:19 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.24% at 34460

S&P futures +0.35% at 4370

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 14798

In Europe

FTSE +0.03% at 7108

Dax -0.44% at 15291

Euro Stoxx -0.37% at 4066

 

Jobless claims unexpectedly rise

US stocks are heading for a stronger start as investors digest a mixed bag of data and await news from Washington over government funding.

On the data front, US GDP the final reading for Q2 was upwardly revised to 6.7% QoQ, up from 6.6% revealing that the economic rebound in the April – June period was stronger than expected.

However, US jobless claims unexpectedly rose again last week. 362K Americans filed for unemployment benefit, this was up from 351k the previous week and marked the third straight week of gains. The data comes following surprisingly weak US NFP last month. The Fed have said that they are watching the labour market recovery closely for clues for when to move on reining in support.

The weaker jobless claims appear to be unnerving the market pointing to potential weakness in the labour market recovery. It would take another weaker NFP for the Fed to consider delaying tapering bond purchases and after a few weeks of rising jobless claims, this could be a possibility.

Separately the Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said that lawmakers had reached an agreement to avoid a government shutdown, extending spending until December 3rd.

Fed Chair Powell is due to speak later.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is extending is recovery from 33613 low on September 20. It trades above its ascending trendline and is retaking the 50 sma on the daily chart. The receding bearish bias on the MACD is keeping buyers optimistic of further upside. Any move higher would need to retake the 200 sma at 34980 and 35000 the weekly high in order to cement a bullish trend. On the downside a move below 34250 could see the sellers gain traction towards 33612.

Dow chart

FX – USD extends gains, German CPI keeps rising

The US Dollar is trading around its highest level in as year, underpinned by elevated US treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will start tapering bond purchases by the end of the year.

EURUSD trades at yearly lows on the back of stronger USD. German CPI rose by less than expected at 4.1%, but still up from 3.9% in August. The fact that inflation continue to rise will raise questions over how transitory it really, prompting a more hawkish response from the ECB.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3485

EUR/USD -0.12% at 1.1583

 

Oil eases as stock piles rise

Oil prices are heading lower pulled lower by rising US crude inventories and a strong US Dollar. EIA data revealed that stockpiles increased by 4.6 million barrels in the week ending September 24th, this is the first rise in stock piles for almost two months.

Separately the US Dollar trades at an almost one year high which makes buying oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Losses have been capped by a more bullish outlook. Citigroup is forecasting a 1.5 million barrel per day deficit on average over the next 6 months, even with supply increases.

WTI crude trades -1.2% at $73.90

Brent trades -1.17% at $77.20

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:00 Fed Chair Powell testifies

 

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Oil Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.