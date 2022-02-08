﻿

US open: Stocks mixed in familiar range ahead of Thursday's CPI data

US stocks trade mixed as investors await clues from Thursday's inflation data. Treasury yields rise.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 9, 2022 12:56 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.13% at 35140

S&P futures -0.14% at 4478

Nasdaq futures -0.3% at 14528

In Europe

FTSE +0.01% at 7581

Dax -0.15% at 15205

Euro Stoxx -0.03% at 4118

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks await inflation data

US stocks are set for a mixed open as they struggle for direction ahead of Thursday’s inflation report. Whilst the S&P and the Dow trade just mildly lower, the Nasdaq is underperforming as treasury yields rise.

Attention is one hundred percent on Thursday’s inflation data and what it could mean for the Fed’s monetary policy going forwards. A very hot inflation print, coming on the back of stellar jobs data is likely to fuel bets of a more aggressive move by the Fed to tighten monetary policy. Currently the market is pricing in a 50% probability of a 50-basis point rate hike in March, this could well ramp up quickly on hotter than expected inflation.

Stocks are not likely to benefit from a more hawkish Fed and that’s why traders are on hold right now. Hot inflation and a more hawkish Fed mean growth at firms will be slower.

Treasury yields are pushing higher, reaching 1.95%, a level last seen in December ’19, boosting the greenback.

In other corporate news:

Peloton remains under the spotlight and trades 9% lower pre-market on news that the CEO John Foley will be stepping down to be replaced with Barry McCarthy, the former Spotify and Netflix chief final officer. The fitness equipment maker will also overhaul its board and cut costs. The plan comes the day after reports surfaced that Amazon and Nike were interested in buying Peloton, sending the share price 20% higher.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 is extending is decline from the 100 sma reached last week and has slipped below a key support at 4500. This, in addition to the RSI trading below 50 is keeping sellers’ hopeful of further downside. A move below 4450 could spark a deeper selloff to 4280 the January 27 low. Meanwhile buyers will be looking for a close over 4500 to bring 4590 the 509 sma and last week’s high into focus.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD rises, EUR under pressure from less hawkish Lagarde

The USD is pushing higher tracing treasury yields higher as investors look ahead to inflation data due on Thursday. After stellar US NFP results expectations are rising that the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points. Hot inflation could cement those expectations.

EUR/USD is under performing after ECB President Christine Lagarde cooled expectations of firmly hawkish moves by the ECB. She told the European Parliament that big monetary policy tightening would not be necessary as inflation would return to 2%.

GBP/USD -0.12% at 1.3522

EUR/USD -0.3% at 1.1409

 

Oil eases from 7 year high on US – Iran progress

Oil prices are heading lower as attention turns to the US – Iran nuclear talks. Progress in the talks could mean that sanctions on Iranian oil are lifted and more supply floods the market.

This would come at a time which tight supply and solid demand has driven oil prices to the highest level in 7 years. Whilst OPEC+ have increased the supply quota the price continued rising amid doubts that the upwardly revised targets could be met.

Exports from Iran could begin rapidly if a deal is reached, the key word there being if. This is not the first time that the US and Iran have made progress in talks only for them to fall apart.

API data is due later

WTI crude trades -1.8% at $88.66

Brent trades -1.4% at $90.55

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

21:30 API Crude oil inventories

 

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
Today 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
Today 01:42 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
Today 10:30 AM
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
Today 08:45 AM
GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?
Today 04:36 AM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
Today 04:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.