US open Stocks mixed as NFP beats

US stocks trade mixed after US NFPs beat forecast. 943k jobs were added to the economy in July, up from 850k in June

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 6, 2021 7:02 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.24% at 35132

S&P futures +0.05% at 4428

Nasdaq futures -0.5% at 15107

In Europe

FTSE +0.07% at 7126

Dax +0.2% at 15774

Euro Stoxx +0.3% at 4173

Learn more about trading indices

Jobs data, earnings & covid in focus

US stocks are pointing to a mixed start on Friday after the July Non-farm payroll came in better than expected.

The NFP revealed that 943k were added to the economy in July, up from 850k in June and ahead of the 870k forecast. The unemployment rate dropped sharply to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.

The reopening of the economy has sparked a surge in labour demand seen over the last few months. Today’s better than forecast reading prompted bets that the Fed could look to taper support sooner. This week we have already seen Fed officials adopt a slightly more hawkish bias and that was before this upbeat report. Fed Governor Christopher Weller had said that with another two strong reports he would back tapering asset purchases – 1 down, 1 to go.

We know that the Fed was looking for substantial progress in the labour market recovery and that it exactly what we appear to be seeing over the past two reports.

The US Dollar jumped higher. The Dow Jones and the S&P also rallied whilst the Nasdaq slid lower revealing a rotation back into value and out of high growth tech stocks which are particularly sensitive to future interest rate rises.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

After breaching the key 15,000 psychological level, the Nasdaq hit fresh all time highs. The trend remains bullish with the Nasdaq above its 50& 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. The price has eased off the all time high and the MACD is in danger of forming a bearish crossover which could support further losses. Immediate support can be seen at 15025 the 50 sma ahead of the 100 sma at 14930. It would take a move below 14785 to negate the near term uptrend, beyond here 14470 could provide some support.

FX – USD rallies EUR weaker after German industrial output falls

USD is heading higher and is set to gain across the week following upbeat NFP report hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials this week, who supported the idea of the Fed moving to taper support earlier.

EUR/USD is under performing after weaker than forecast German industrial production. Output unexpectedly declined in June, extending losses from May. Industrial production declined -1.3% MoM, after a downwardly revised -0.8% decline in May.

GBP/USD  -0.2% at 1.3918

EUR/USD  -0.41% at 1.1806


Oil rises but set for weekly losses

Oil prices are heading higher but are still on track for heavy weekly losses. Rising COVID cases in China and the US are stoking demand worries. China has already imposed travel restrictions on some cities in an attempt to curb the spread of the more contagious variant. Japan is also set to extend its emergency restrictions.

Rising tensions in the Middle East are underpinning the oil price as hostilities between Iran and Israel heat up.

US crude trades +1.05% at $69.03

Brent trades +1.03% at $71.96

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 Wholesale Inventories

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Indices SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Today 04:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 12, 2025 04:08 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.