US open Stocks head higher ahead of consumer sentiment data

US futures head higher as investors remain upbeat despite yesterday's 5% YoY inflation print. US consumer sentiment data is in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 11, 2021 7:10 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.2% at 34573

S&P futures +0.2% at 4248

Nasdaq futures +0.04% at 13973

In Europe

FTSE +0.68% at 7133

Dax +0.6% at 15680

Euro Stoxx +0.7% at 4126

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks see follow through buying post CPI

USA futures are trading mildly higher, hovering around record levels as investors shrug off rising prices.

US CPI data rose by more than expected in May, jumping to a 5% increase YoY. However, there was sufficient evidence of one off factors to support the Fed’s belief that the spike in inflation is transitory.

The Fed has been extremely consistent with its view that high inflation will pass. Given that stocks rose even though inflation shot higher, suggests that inflation fears are almost fully priced in for now. The market is comfortable that the Fed won’t move too soon to taper. The data does naturally bring next week’s Fed monetary policy announcement very much into focus.

All three major US indices finished higher on Thursday with the S&P breaking to a fresh record high.

The US labour market continuing its steady recovery also helped risk sentiment. US initial jobless claims fell to the lowest level since the pandemic.

Looking ahead US consumer confidence data will be under the spotlight. Expectations are for

Equities

Meme stocks are likely to be in focus again as the volatility continues. The likes of GameStop, Clover Health and AMC Entertainment all experienced heavy losses on Thursday after recent strong rallies.


Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 trades around its all time high of 4249.5 reached in the previous session. The trend remains in place and the RSI is supportive of further upside, whilst is remains out of overbought territory.  Buyers could target 4300 ahead of 4350. It would take a move below 4170 for the near term uptrend to be negated.

FX – USD edges higher, GBP falls as GDP misses forecast

The US Dollar is bounding higher, recouping losses from the previous session as the stronger than forecast CPI prints brings next weeks’ FOMC into focus.

GBP/USD trades lower versus after UK GDP data missed forecasts. GDP in April MoM rose 2.3% in a sign that the UK economy was gaining momentum as shops, hairdressers and inside hospitality reopened. This was up from 2.1% in March. However, it was just below the 2.4% growth forecast, which took the edge off sterling.

GBP/USD  -0.2% at 1.4150

EUR/USD  -0.4% at 1.2124


Oil rallies 10% over three weeks

Oil prices are edging higher on Friday and are set to book gains of over 1% this week, marking the third straight week of gains. Oil has rallied over 10% over the past three weeks as optimism surrounding the demand outlook grows.

Traffic data has revealed that traffic levels in the US and Europe are returning to pre-pandemic levels in an encouraging sign.

Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to reach $80 the barrel thanks to the rising vaccination rates leading to higher mobility in the US and Europe.

Oil already trades at a 2 year high.

US crude trades +0.13% at $70.27

Brent trades +0.27% at $72.40

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 Michigan Consumer Sentiment

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count


Related tags: USD SPX 500 Oil Nasdaq Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:45 AM
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Yesterday 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
By:
Matt Simpson
December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 20, 2023 02:39 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise as rate cut optimism persists
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 19, 2023 02:08 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX grinds higher after last week's gains
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 18, 2023 02:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.