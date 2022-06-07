US open: Stocks drop on inflation & tighter policy fears

Stocks fall after a surprise outsized hike from the RBA and as Target warns again on profits.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 7, 2022 10:54 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.7% at 32680

S&P futures -0.9% at 4150

Nasdaq futures -1.1% at 12443

In Europe

FTSE -0.4% at 7536

Dax -1.1% at 14484

Euro Stoxx -1.3% at 3790

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks fall, RBA surprises the market

US futures are pointing to a sharp fall on the open as inflation fears and concerns over aggressively hawkish central banks haunt the market.

Overnight the RBA caught the market off guard and hiked rates by 50 basis points, the largest hike in 22 years. The move has highlighted just how concerned central banks are over surging inflation and markets are nervous over how far the likes of the Fed are prepared to go to bring inflation back under control.

Adding to the downbeat mood another profit warning from Target, it’s second in less than three weeks, which highlights the struggles that retailers are experiencing and the squeeze that companies will face on margins as prices, wages, and costs rise.

There is no high impacting US economic data and Fed policymakers are quiet ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in June and again in July. What happens beyond there policy direction is unclear. CPI data, due on Friday could help to set the scene for the next move. The market is looking for confirmation that peak inflation has passed, only then is there a chance that we will see a meaningful recovery in the stock market.

In corporate news:

Target is falling 9% pre-market after its profit warning.

Twitter is falling pre-market after Elon Musk threatened to pull out of the $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Apple announces an overhaul of its MacBook Air

Read more about stocks to watch

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq ran into resistance at 12940 abd has been falling lower as the index consolidates. The price is capped on the upside by 12940 and on the lower side by the 12400. The RSI is neutral. Sellers could look for a break below 12400 and the 20 sna at 12300, to open the door to 12100 the May 25 high. Buyers will look for a move over 12940 to create a higher high and expose the 50 sma at 13175.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD rises, JPY tumbles

USD is rising, adding to gains in the previous session as the US 10-year bond yield rose over 3% to a 4-week high. Investors are betting on an aggressive Federal Reserve, although Friday’s CPI data will be key.

GBP/USD is falling after PM Boris Johnson scraped through a vote of no confidence. The British PM won 59% of the votes after more Conservative MPs that expected voted against him. With deep divisions in the party he could struggle to unite the Tories. Separately UK business activity slowed to May, albeit by less than expected, it still doesn’t bode well for the GDP outlook.

USD/JPY has risen to a 2-decade high. The outsized rate hike by the RBA has pulled on the yen highlighting just how dovish the BoJ is compared to other major central banks. 

GBP/USD  -0.34% at 1.2496

EUR/USD  -0.37% at 1.0661

Oil prices steady ahead of API data

The oil market is trading quietly today as investors continue weighing up tight supply, rising demand, and a more downbeat market mood ahead of API crude oil inventory data later, which could provide fresh direction.

The US has authorized ENI & Repsol to ship Venezuelan crude oil to Europe to replace Russian barrels from July in a move that will at least help ease some tightness in the market. Concerns over slowing global growth are also dragging on the broader demand outlook for oil.

However, boosting the price of oil, demand from China is expected to ramp up as the world’s largest oil importer eases lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, doubts over the OPEC+ production increase are also seeping into the market. We know that the group has struggled to achieve output targets at current levels, let alone, significantly higher.

Attention will now turn to the API data for fresh clues.

WTI crude trades -0.16% at $116.50

Brent trades -0.27% at $118.50

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

21:00 API crude oil inventories

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
Today 01:59 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

united_kingdom_04
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:27 AM
    WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:03 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 01:59 AM
        USD_candlestick
        EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:54 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.