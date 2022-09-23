US open: Recession fears send stocks tumbling lower

US stocks are dropping sharply and are set for steep weekly losses after the Fed rate hike raised fears of a recession.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 23, 2022 10:49 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures -1.22% at 29718

S&P futures -1.2% at 3708

Nasdaq futures -1.3% at 11350

In Europe

FTSE -1.7% at 7027

Dax -2.1% at 12270

Learn more about trading indices

Investors continue digesting the Fed meeting

US stocks are heading for losses on the open, adding to losses in the previous session, as recession fears build and the dollar appears to be the only place to hide.

Stocks on Wall Street are heading for steep weekly losses after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points earlier in the week and pledged to keep fighting inflation aggressively.

The market is still repricing and repositioning for the idea that the Fed will keep pushing rates higher for longer and then keep them there.

Attention is now turning to the PMI business activity data for clues on how the US private sector is holding up as the risk of recession rises and as inflation and interest rates rise. The manufacturing PMI is expected to slip to 51.1, which is still expanding. The services PMI is expected to rise to 45 from 43.7, contracting but at a slower pace.

Corporate news:

Costco is falling pre-market after the big box retailer reported a squeeze on margins as higher freight and labour costs eat into margins.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has broken below support at 11450 and is powering lower. The 20 sma has crossed below the 50 sma. The RSI also supports further downside while it remains out of the oversold territory. Sellers will look to take out the June low at 11036 to bring 1000 psychological level into target. Buyers would need to rise above 12150 to negate the near-term downtrend.

nasdaq2309ci

FX markets – USD rises, GBP tanks

The USD is rising, boosted by hawkish Federal Reserve bets and safe haven flows. Fear is spreading through the market and US dollars are proving to be the best hiding place. US dollar index trades at 20-year highs and is set to rise to 112.00

EUR/USD is falling after PMI data painted a bleak picture. The eurozone composite PMI fell more than expected to 48.2 in September, down from 48.9 in August. The data suggests that the eurozone could already be in recession.

GBPUSD plunges after the Chancellor’s mini budget. Far from soothing concerns over the outlook for the UK economy, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plan for the UK has sent the pound plunging. The announcement of the largest tax cuts since 1972 to boost growth and stave off a recession that has already started has triggered a crash in the pound and the bond market.

The sell-off in UK assets reflects the sheer panic as the new government’s stimulus package will not only grow an already sizeable debt burden, potentially to unmanageable levels but will also add to inflationary pressures.

The BoE, which has been reluctant to hike rates aggressively, will need to roll up its sleeves and fight inflation with larger rate hikes. Expectations for a 1% hike in November are already climbing.

It’s difficult to see how the pound can recover from here. Investors are rapidly pulling out of UK assets, and who can blame them? Drawing comparisons historically, the last big tax giveaway in 1972 resulted in rampant inflation, unmanageable debt, and an IMF bailout.

Suddenly pound parity with the USD looks increasingly likely.

GBP/USD  -2% at 1.1056

EUR/USD  -0.85% at 0.9750

Oil falls 3%

Oil prices are tumbling lower as recession fears grip the market and the USD marches higher. With central banks across the globe hiking rates, fears of a recession are hurting the demand outlook for oil. Quite simply, slower growth means weaker oil demand.

The downside could be capped by heightened tensions as Russian mobilizes more troops to support the ongoing war in Ukraine.  Following Putin’s latest threats, the EU is rushing to agree on an oil price cap. The cap could hit Moscow’s revenue which is helping to fund the war.

WTI crude trades -3% at $80.81

Brent trades -2.7% at $87.1

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:45 US PMI data

18:00 Baker Hughes

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Oil USD

Latest market news

View more
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Yesterday 12:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_06
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:36 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:15 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis: Have oil prices formed a low?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 07:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.