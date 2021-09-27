US open Futures trade mixed treasury yields oil rise

US stocks are pointing to a mixed start. Cyclicals and oil stocks are in favour as treasury yields rise and oil trades at a three year high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2021 7:02 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 34825

S&P futures -0.26% at 4444

Nasdaq futures -0.86% at 15197

In Europe

FTSE -0.03% at 7050

Dax +0.3% at 15570

Euro Stoxx +0.15% at 4165

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks are set to open mixed with Fed speakers in focus this week.

US stocks are set for a mixed open on Monday, as futures pared earlier gains and investors questioned whether global growth can survive a slowdown in Chinese growth, an energy crunch and the Fed tapering support.

US treasury yields have jumped to a three month high ahead of Fed speeches and expectations that the Fed will look to rein in bond purchases before the end of the year. As a result, investors are rotating into cyclicals at the expense of the high growth tech stocks, keeping the Dow Jones in the red which the tech heavy Nasdaq slumps on the prospect of tighter policy from the Fed. Industrials such as Caterpillar and 3M tend to benefit from an economic rebound are on the rise,

US durable goods orders came in better than forecast, rebound by 1.8% MoM in August, up from -0.1% in July. The upbeat data supports the view that the US economy is recovering well and ready for bond purchases to be tapered.

Energy stocks are also firmly in demand as oil trades at a 3 year high.

Where next for the S&P

The S&P broke out of the rising channel within which it had been trading since mid-May. The price found support on the 100 sma and pushed higher retaking the 50 sma. The RSI is neutral. However, the shooting star candle suggests that reversal could be on the cards. Immediate support is being tested at 50 sma 4450. A break below here could see 4400 horizontal support tested before exposing the 100 sma at 4350. Any move higher would need to retake 4494 last week’s high to target 4550.

FX – USD rebounds, EUR slips post election

The US Dollar is trading higher despite the upbeat mood in the market. The greenback is tracing treasury yields higher after last week’s FOMC.

EUR/USD – The Euro is struggling to rise after the German elections. The SPD centre left party narrowly won the elections. However, coalition talks are starting and could go on for some time.  The prospect of lengthy coalition negotiations is weighing on demand for the Euro. A speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde is eyed later today.

GBP/USD  +0.2% at 1.3704

EUR/USD  -0.15% at 1.1706


Brent trades at 3 year highs

Oil prices are rising for a fifth consecutive session and trading at fresh three year highs amid supply tightness and draws on inventories. US inventories are at the lowest level for over two years.

Surging gas prices are also driving oil prices higher as oil becomes a comparably cheaper alternative for power generation.

OPEC members are also struggling to raise output owing to under investment or maintenance delays from the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs has upwardly revised its oil outlook to $90 per barrel.

WTI crude trades +1.05% at $74.79

Brent trades +1.05% at $78.28

Learn more about trading oil here.

 


Looking ahead

N/A


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500 Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Today 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 28, 2024 02:19 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 27, 2024 11:38 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 23, 2024 07:59 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 23, 2024 05:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.