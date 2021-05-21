US open Futures trade higher on economic optimism ahead of PMIs

US futures extend gains after upbeat US jobless claims on Thursday and ahead of the US PMIs due shortly.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 21, 2021 6:55 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.4% at 34218

S&P futures +0.35% at 4174

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13540

In Europe

FTSE -0.06% at 7013

Dax +0.5% at 15422

Euro Stoxx +04% at 4021

Learn more about trading indices

 Tech stocks lead the risers after jobless claims drop

US futures are heading higher on Friday, extending yesterday’s rebound. Inflation fears and concerns over the Fed tightening monetary policy appear to have eased. The impact from the FOMC minutes where the Fed indicated its readiness to start talking about tapering asset purchases appears to have been short lived.

The mood in the market is upbeat following encouraging jobless claims numbers yesterday and as investors look ahead to the release of manufacturing and service sector PMIs later today.

PMIs from Europe revealed that the economic recovery gathered pace  in May with services sparking back into life as covid restrictions started to ease. The Eurozone composite PMI, a gauge of business activity rose to 56.9, its highest level in 3 years.

The US reading for both manufacturing and services is expected to show just a very mild slowing in the pace oof growth to 60.2 and 64.5 respectively.

Earnings

Coming to the end of earnings season, Deere is the highlight. The farm equipment manufacturer raised its full year profit forecast lifted by surging agricultural markets.

Footlocker is also reporting.

Where next for the SP 500?

The S&P 500 continues to trade in its multi- month ascending channel. The price once again found support on its 50 day ma which keeps the buyers hopeful of a move back towards 4215 April’s high, ahead of 4250 the all time high. The RSI is in bullish territory and pointing northwards suggesting that there could be more upside to come. A move below 3990 horizontal support and 100 day ma could negate the current uptrend.


FX – USD edges higher, GBP supported by strong data

The US Dollar heading high on Friday, picking up from multi-month lows. The greenback is still on track for a weekly loss.

GBP/USD is outperforming its G10 peers after strong PMI & retail sales data finished off a buoyant week for UK macro releases. Retail sales surged 9.2% MoM in April, well ahead of 4.5% forecast and up from 5.4% MoM in March. Consumer spent heavily as retailers reopened their doors in April. This was just the latest in a slew of upbeat numbers from the UK this week.

GBP/USD  +0.06% at 1.4195

EUR/USD -0.3% at 1.2293

Oil set for weekly losses

Oil is rebounding after selling off across the week. Despite today’s push higher, both benchmarks are on track for losses of around 4% this week. Reports that Iran could be close to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal mean the oil market is bracing itself for an increase in supply. However, the US still hasn’t commented on any break through and the increase would most likely be towards the second part of H2.

Elsewhere, new Indian covid cases have remained below 300,000 for a 5th straight day leading to hopes that the peak has passed for the world’s third largest importer of oil.

US crude trades +2% at $63.13

Brent trades +1.7% at $66.12

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:45 Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI

15:00 Eurozone Consumer Confidence

15:00 US Existing Home Sales

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DXY Equities Forex Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.