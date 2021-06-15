US open Futures flat in the calm before the Fed storm

Wall Street is pointing to a steady start with stocks hovering around record highs as the Fed's two day meeting begins.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 15, 2021 6:59 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.01% at 34409

S&P futures +0.1% at 4260

Nasdaq futures +0.15% at 14050

In Europe

FTSE +0.4% at 7187

Dax +0.46% at 15767

Euro Stoxx +0.57% at 4153

Learn more about trading indices

Mixed data shrugged off, all eyes on the Fed

Stocks are pointing to a flat start, hovering around record high as the Fed’s two day policy meeting kicks off and as investors digest the latest retail sales and PPI numbers.

Retail sales dropped by a more than expected -1.3% in May. Expectations had been for a -0.8% decline. However, April’s sales were upwardly revised from 0% to +0.9%. The net effect across the two months was positive.

Meanwhile wholesale inflation as measured by PPI rose a larger than expected 0.8% MoM in May.

The mixed data hasn’t raised any eyebrows in the market. The market has barely responded with few brave enough to take big positions ahead of tomorrow’s Fed announcement. The big question is whether the Fed will start, very slowly, introducing taper talk and the debate surrounding reining in ultra-lose monetary policy.

Equities have rallied to record highs and bond yields have eased to three month lows creating a good runway for the Fed to introduce taper talk. We could expect to see some volatility should the Fed start to talk taper.

Equities

Oracle will be in focus after reporting EPS $1.31 on revenue of $11.02 billion for Q4 ending May 31.

Boeing trades -0.5% lower and will be under the spotlight after the US and EU call a truce on the 17 year dispute over aircraft subsidies to the plane manufacturer.


Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow has been trending lower over the past week. Despite attempting to tick a few points higher today, it remains below the week old descending trendline. The Dow also trades below it 50 sma on the 4 hour chart. However, it is finding support on the 200 sma. Any move higher would need to retake the ascending trend line resistance at 34500 and the 50 sma at 34550. It would take a move above 34730 for the bulls to gain traction and attach 34850. Any move lower would need to break below the 200 sma at 34350, bringing 3422 into view. A breakthrough this level could prompt a bigger sell off.

FX – USD edges lower, GBP declines despite strong jobs data

The US Dollar is on the rise as the FOMC meeting begins and investors weigh up the possibility of the Fed starting to talk about tapering its asset purchases.

GBP/USD trades under pressure despite upbeat UK jobs data. Unemployment ticked lower to 4.7% in the three months to April, in line with forecasts and down from 4.8% in March. The number of people joining the payroll also surged to a record high in May of 197,000 as indoor hospitality re-opened. Still after Boris Johnson delayed the final lifting of restrictions the Pound remains under pressure. Brexit is also a drag.

GBP/USD  -0.1% at 1.4103

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.2118


Oil jumps to fresh multi year highs

Oil prices are bounding higher recouping mild losses in the previous session. Oil trades at multi year highs amid a strong demand outlook as vaccine programmes have reopened enable economies to reopen. The EIA now sees demand returning to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. This is sooner than anticipated. The EIA also urged OPEC+ to increase supply in order to meet rising demand.

One major concern for the market has been the prospect of Iranian oil returning to the market in the event that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is revived. However talks with the US are progressing slowly and now Iranian presidential elections later this week are another disruption to that process. In short, the threat of Iranian oil flooding the market soon, has dwindled.

US crude trades +1.4% at $71.64

Brent trades +1.07% at $73.34

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:15 US Industrial Production

21:30 API Crude Oil Stock Inventories


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.