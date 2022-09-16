US open: Futures fall as bellwether FedEx spooks the market

US stocks fall and are set for a weekly decline amid rising concerns over the aggressively raising interest rates and the impact on the economy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 16, 2022 10:52 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures -0.86% at 30679

S&P futures -0.97% at 3863

Nasdaq futures -1.12% at 11790

In Europe

FTSE -0.35% at 7264

Dax -1.82% at 12740

Euro Stoxx -1.26% at 3490

Learn more about trading indices

Consumer confidence data due

US stocks are pointing to a lower open, extending losses from the previous session, and are set to book steep losses across the week.

Stocks have tumbled to a two-month low following a profit warning from bellwether FedEx, which has spooked the market. The warning comes when investors are already fretting over the economic outlook amid expectations that the Fed will need to hike interest rates more aggressively to bring inflation under control.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points next week after data this week has shown that inflation remains stubbornly high, that consumers are still spending and that the jobs market is showing signs that it can still absorb more aggressive rate hikes.

Bets have been rising that the Fed could hike rates by 100 basis points. However, that could look like too much of a knee-jerk reaction from the US central bank. The Fed will likely prepare the market for more outsized rate hikes by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, US consumer confidence data is expected to show that morale rose, most likely owing to falling gasoline prices. However, improving consumer confidence is often linked to higher spending, so a stronger reading today could intensify aggressive rate hike fears.

Corporate news:

FedEx falls almost 20% pre-market after issuing a profit warning. The parcel delivery service cited the bleak economic outlook for withdrawing full-year guidance. The firm will close offices and freeze hiring to help offset falling parcel volumes.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq failed to close over the falling trendline resistance, falling below the 20&50 sma, and took out last week’s low of 11900. This, combined with the 20 sma crossing below the 50 sma and the bearish RSI, suggests that there is more downside to come. Sellers will look towards support around 11430 ahead of 11036, the 2022 low. On the flip side, a rise above 12650, the falling trendline resistance, would open the door to 12900, the weekly high.

nasdaq1609ci

FX markets – USD rises, GBP tumbles.

The USD is rising, boosted by a combination of hawkish Fed expectations and safe haven flows. The USD index is set to increase over 1% across the week as it pushed towards 110.79, last week’s high

EUR/USD is falling versus the stronger USD, despite inflation confirming the record high of 9.1% YoY. On a monthly basis, CPI was revised higher to 0.4% MoM. Comments from ECB’s Villeroy that the ECB is attentive to the exchange rate could help limit the selloff.

GBP/USD fell to a 37-year low after weaker than expected retail sales. Sales plunged -1.6% below the -0.5% decline forecast. Sales have tumbled as inflation rises, and the squeeze on households has intensified. The market considers that the BoE is more likely to hike by 50 basis points rather than 75, which sent the pound lower.

GBP/USD -0.4% at 1.1404

EUR/USD -0.3% at 0.9975

Oil rises but set for weekly declines

Oil prices are holding steady but are due to record declines across the week as expectations of slowing growth hurt the demand expectations for oil, and the price has slipped lower.

This is the second straight week of losses for oil, which come as the USD has extended gains higher. A stronger USD makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies, contributing to the price decline.

So far this quarter, oil has dropped 20%, the worst quarterly decline since early 2020 when the pandemic hit.

WTI crude trades +0.6% at $85.33

Brent trades 0.8% at $91.00

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 Michigan consumer confidence

18:00 Baker Hughes


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.