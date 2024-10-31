US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (OCT 2024)

The US is projected to add 113K jobs in October, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 1, 2024 2:35 AM
US_flag_graph
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

The US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report showed the economy adding 254K in September versus projections for a 140K print, while Average Hourly Earnings unexpectedly increased to 4.0% from 3.9% during the same period.

US Economic Calendar – October 4, 2024

US Economic Calendar 10312024 

A deeper look at the report showed Unemployment Rate climbing to 4.0% from 3.9% during the same period, while the Labor Force Participation Rate held steady at 62.7% in September.

The update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also showed that ‘employment continued to trend up in food services and drinking places, health care, government, social assistance, and construction,’ with the report going onto say that ‘the change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up by 55,000, from +89,000 to +144,000, and the change for August was revised up by 17,000, from +142,000 to +159,000.’

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 10312024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar showed a bullish reaction to the better-than-expected NFP print, with EUR/USD slipping to a fresh session low of 1.0951 following the release. The weakness in EUR/USD carried into the week ahead as the exchange rate closed at 1.0936.

US Economic Calendar 10312024a

Looking ahead, the US is projected to add 113K jobs in October, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

With that said, a positive development may prop up the US Dollar as it curbs speculation for another 50bp rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may drag on the Greenback as it puts pressure on the Fed to achieve a neutral policy sooner rather than later.

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Persists Ahead of Euro Area CPI Report

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Recovery Emerges Ahead of UK Budget

USD/CAD Eyes August High as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: US Dollar US NFP David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Board of currencies
    USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        USA flag
        USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 18, 2025 07:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.