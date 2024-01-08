US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (DEC 2024)

The US is expected to add 154K jobs in December, while the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.2% during the same period.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Thursday 4:30 AM
100USD_buildings
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

The US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report showed a 227K rise in November versus forecasts for a 200K print, while Average Hourly Earnings unexpectedly held steady at 4.0% during the same period.

US Economic Calendar – December 6, 2024

US Economic Calendar 01082025

A deeper look at the report showed the Unemployment Rate widening to 4.2% from 4.1% in October even as the Labor Force Participation Rate narrowed to 62.5% from 62.6% during the same period.

The update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that ‘employment trended up in health care, leisure and hospitality, government, and social assistance,’ with the report going onto say that ‘employment showed little or no change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; wholesale trade; transportation and warehousing; information; financial activities; professional and business services; and other services.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 01082025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar struggled to hold its ground despite the better-than-expected NFP report, with EUR/USD climbing to a fresh daily high of 1.0630 following the release. Nevertheless, the initial reaction was short-lived as EUR/USD closed the day at 1.0568, and the exchange rate continued to depreciate during the second week of December as it ended the week at 1.0503.

US Economic Calendar 01082025a

Looking ahead, the US is expected to add 154K jobs in December, while the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.2% during the same period.

With that said, evidence of a strong labor market may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-cutting cycle, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower US interest rates.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report

GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low

USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: US Dollar US NFP David Song

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
Today 04:41 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
Today 03:49 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA struggles ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:15 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
Today 02:07 PM
EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
Today 01:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

USA flag
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 08:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:15 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      A Tops Down Technical Look at the USD After Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2015
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 6, 2025 09:08 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
        By:
        David Song
        December 29, 2024 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.