US Interest Rates

Today market volatility reigned during this Federal Reserve policy announcement on interest rates.

At 6 am today the FOMC raised its target interest rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%

In a statement issued after the end of its last policy meeting of the year, the Fed said “risks to the economy were "roughly balanced" but that it would "continue to monitor global economic and financial developments and assess their implications for the economic outlook."

The short term outcome in the markets today has been mixed, prior to the early morning announcement, Gold and Index futures in the US were trading higher as were some FX currency pairs.

So what happened?

Some early developments in the intraday price charts can offer some insight into trading in the coming days. The 1 hour Gold chart showed a strong move towards $1260.0, as the Interest rate announcement come out Gold has retraced back to the key intraday support level of $1245.0. This level must hold in today’s trading session.

The Daily chart of Gold has now developed into an Outside period (OP) this is a key reversal bar with the potential to retest $1233.00 support and further weakness would target the next support level of $1211.

At this stage the underlying Primary trend remains UP, the OP key reversal bar today has the potential to reverse this trend.

The S&P 500 daily chart has remained in the Primary down trend and today shows the Outside Period (OP) bar being formed. Currently the Relative strength Indicator has moved below the “50” level entering the “oversold” level below 30. Resistance is established at 2600 points for a retracement move.

This morning during the FOMC press conference Fed chairman Jerome Powell indicated rates were just below neutral. Markets have taken this comment as an indication the US central bank may need to pause hikes sooner than previously expected.





During 2018 global markets have been pricing in an economic slowdown, this rate increase has added to the concern by markets around current asset valuations. At this point in time the markets need a lifeline to change current negative sentiment, surrounding the US China trade dispute and uncertainty around Brexit negotiations.