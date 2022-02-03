US futures roll over after dire Meta earnings

An -18% drop for Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) during aftermarket hours is not something to be ignored, and it was promptly noted by traders as the Nasdaq and S&P E-mini futures markets fell accordingly. And as this has occurred as both futures markets hit resistance levels is also worth taking on board, as we continue to remain a little suspicious of recent rallies on lower volumes. We therefore strongly suspect swing highs have formed for US indices, at least over the near-term.

