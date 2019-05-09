Headlines

, though they did recover off their morning lows on (slim) hopes of a US-China trade deal. REITs (XLRE) were the only major sector to eke out a gain on the day, while technology stocks (XLK) fell the furthest at nearly -1%.

US-China trade anxiety peaks, with President Trump noting that it was still possible to get a trade deal this week, but that he had an “excellent alternative” to a China deal. Negotiations resume at 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT) ahead of an escalation of tariffs at midnight ET.

Uber is set for its IPO tomorrow – read our full preview here.

Asian stock indices are edging generally lower, though tomorrow’s trade will depend heavily on the outcome of tonight’s US-China trade talks.

*No major earnings reports expected in Friday’s Asian session

