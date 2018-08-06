US Earnings summary

The continuing brinkmanship between President Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping is playing out in global commodities, currencies and indices. Add to this the rising rate environment in the US with the 10 year yield recently trading over 3% yield mark (currently 2.95% ) the trend in this benchmark is up, with signs of further gains, indicated by the underlying Primary price trend direction and the hawkish statements coming from the FOMC on future rate movements. Despite these headwinds for equities and with the US earnings season drawing to a close there are a few highlights worth noting as an indication of future market movements.

That being said..

Overall the US reporting was very strong with an estimated 23.5% increase in profit through to June 2018, with more than 2½ times revenue growth, along with strong earnings from that revenue in the same corresponding period.

The question for market participants is can this continue, or was this reporting season a one-off event based on savings from the US corporate tax rate moving to 21% down from 35%. Analysts in the coming quarter will be closely monitoring company updates to see if these gains and the current growth rate can be maintained.

Within the reporting results, we have seen Apple (Apple Inc CFD) now trading at US$208.00 a share putting the company valuation over US$1 trillion in value.

The Apple results came as a significant relief to traders, as other leading tech stocks in the sector did not fare as well.

Face book, US $177.76 ( Facebook CFD ) leading the falls down 22%, on falling revenues following the data breach and US senate committee inquiries. Amazon (Amazon.com CFD) fell 7% in this current tech rout.

Looking a little closer at the broader Nasdaq index (US Tech 100) with an all-time high of 7518 set in the 2nd week of July, currently trades only 1½ % below this level at 7406, no real technical price damage done.

Highlights in the US reporting were in the food sector with Kraft (Kraft Heinz Co CDF) reporting strong revenue and having the ability to raise prices in the face of potential export tariffs. It seems companies are coming out reporting price increases unapologetically as the economy enters an optimistic phase.

About 80% of US companies have reported the second quarter results, with the strongest numbers coming from the Energy sector, with Financials and Technology following up with average profit increases of 25%.

Below are a few charts with comments, highlighting the bullish nature of the US markets.

Kraft Weekly has set in place a “higher low” and is currently testing the $64.80 resistance level.

Observing price momentum with the RSI a crossing of the key “50” level has occurred on the close of last weeks “outside range” bar.

The Primary UP trend in Apple continues on following strong sales numbers and bullish forward commentary.

The S&P 500, probably the most important index in the US as a barometer of underlying economic strength or weakness.

The Weekly chart of the S&P 500 is again closing above the key 2800 point level following the retracement beginning in February.

The primary UP trend is resuming with a test of the all-time high of 2876 imminent in the coming weeks.

The RSI confirming the buying pressure with a print above 50.