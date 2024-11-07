US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Trump Rally Halted Ahead of Fed

US Dollar surged nearly 5.3% off the yearly low with the Trump election rally failing at major resistance. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart into the Fed.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 8, 2024 5:01 AM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: USD Weekly Trade Levels (DXY)

  • US Dollar rally extends 5.28% off yearly low- Trump tally exhausts into trend resistance
  • USD September rally vulnerable into monthly open- Fed interest rate decision on tap
  • DXY resistance 104.87/97(key), ~105.60s, 106.04/11– Support ~103.65, 102.99, 102.17(key)

The US Dollar marked the largest single-week range since the late-September reversal with the DXY rally extending nearly 5.3% off the yearly low. The Trump election rally faltered into technical resistance yesterday and the focus is on possible price inflection off this threshold in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart heading into the FOMC rate decision.

US Dollar Price Chart – USD Weekly (DXY)

US Dollar Index Price Chart-USD Weekly-DXY Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast-11-7-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s US Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that a, “rebound off downtrend support is now approaching downtrend resistance- looking for a reaction up here with the rally vulnerable into 105. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the yearly moving average IF price is heading for a breakout here with a close above 105 needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.”

Over the past two-weeks the DXY has tested both the upper and lower bounds of this range with the index holding just below confluent resistance at 104.87/97- a region defined by the February high, the 61.8% extension of the 2023 advance, and the July high-week close. The five-week advance remains vulnerable below this threshold heading into the Federal reserve interest rate decision later today.

 Initial weekly support rests along the 52-week moving average (currently ~103.65) backed by the 2016 high-close / 2020 high at 102.99. Key support / bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% retracement of the September advance at 102.17- a close below this threshold would threaten resumption of the yearly downtrend towards the 2024 open at 101.41 and beyond.

A breach of this key resistance hurdle exposes the 2023 trendline (red) – look for a reaction there IF reached with a close above needed to suggest a larger breakout is underway here towards the 2023 / 2024 high-week closes at 106.04/11 and the 50% retracement of the 2022 decline at 107.18- both areas of interest for possible exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The US Dollar rally failed into confluent resistance this week and while the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate rally may be vulnerable here. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- again, losses should be limited to the yearly moving average IF the USD is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 105 needed to fuel the next leg in price.

Keep in mind the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is on tap in just a few hours with market participants pricing a 25bps cut. Likely to get a bit more volatility during the Q&A with Chair Powell- stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest US Dollar Short-term Outlook for closer look at the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar-DXY Event Risk-FED-FOMC interest rate decision-11-7-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros US Dollar USD DXY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.