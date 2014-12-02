The ICE US Dollar Index broke out of its recent consolidating moves to hit the highest level since March 2009, as the euro turned weak ahead of the ECB’s meeting on Thursday and the yen again lost ground as it headed implacably towards the 120 mark against the US dollar. The dollar index rose to 88.67, up 0.73 per cent, its uptrend symbolising the widening gulf in the economic fortunes of the US and other economies.

The Australian dollar has been unable to hold at higher levels over the last two trading sessions and last night fell below the 85 cent level against the US dollar, after commodities resumed their downward momentum. At 08:14 am AEDT, the currency traded at $0.8447. More ‘jawboning’ from RBA governor Glenn Stevens, intended to talk down the Australian dollar, also contributed to its weakness, as reported by The Australian.

“The Australian dollar remains above most estimates of its fundamental value, particularly given the significant declines in key commodity prices in recent months,” RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said in a statement after yesterday’s decision to leave the cash rate unchanged. “A lower exchange rate is likely to be needed to achieve balanced growth in the economy,” he said.

Spot iron ore at Tianjin, China fell to US$69.70 per tonne, down 1.1 per cent from the previous close of US$70.60 per tonne. The loss came after three consecutive days of gains for the steel-making commodity. According to The Australian, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) chief Andrew Harding denied last night that the company was engaged in competition with BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) to drive down iron ore production costs, “I’m not in a race with BHP [Billiton] at all,” Mr Harding said. “We’re the lowest-cost producer in the marketplace. What we’re looking at is maximising the value of the business.”

Australian stocks rebounded yesterday, bolstered by what appeared to be a turnaround in the price of oil and gold. Sentiment was also lifted by the RBA's rate decision to hold interest rates unchanged. The S&P/ASX 200 closed at 5,281.3, gaining 73.6 points, or 1.4 per cent. The broad market All Ordinaries Index climbed 1.34 per cent to 5,260.

Gains in Australian shares were led by the energy and mining sectors, observed the Sydney Morning Herald. In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL), Australia's biggest oil producer, rallied 1.9 per cent to AU$34.86, while Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 0.9 per cent to AU$9.19; the two stocks had lost 14.2 per cent and 25 per cent respectively in the sell-off during the previous three trading sessions.

"The recovery is likely to surprise investors in its speed and scale, just as the sell-off has,” remarked Investec Asset Management's Global Energy portfolio managers Tom Nelson and Charles Whall on oil prices. “We fundamentally believe that we are approaching the bottom in terms of sentiment, investor positioning and valuation," they said.

Mining giants Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) and BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) added 2.2 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively, as iron ore prices briefly rallied above US$71 per tonne for spot delivery in China.

Meanwhile the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) suffered some loss of face when it was forced by industry lobbying to abandon plans to upgrade educational expectations and standards for the country’s financial planners, according to Business Insider Australia, which described the regulator’s climb down as an “own goal.”

