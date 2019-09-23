US Dollar Higher and Euro Lower as PMIs are Released

The US Dollar traded to an 11-day high on weak Eurozone PMIs.

September 23, 2019 10:18 PM

US Dollar Higher, Euro Lower as PMIs are Released

The US Dollar traded to an 11-day high at 98.83 as German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs came out worse than expected.  German Manufacturing PMI came in at a dismal 43.5 vs 44 expected and the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was 47 vs 47.3 expected.  In contrast, the US Manufacturing PMI was released at 51 vs 50.3 expected.

Source Tradingview, FOREX.com

As one may expect, EUR/USD is trading lower on the day, however only about .25% at 1.0990, as ECB's President Draghi says he is confident that inflation will converge to target and the labour market is gradually improving.  This is helping to keep the Euro afloat on the day.  EUR/USD is currently trading in a downward sloping channel within a falling wedge.  After putting in a double bottom earlier in the month, the pair could only bounce to the 38.2% retracement level at 1.1115from the June 24th highs to the double bottom lows.  It also couldn’t take out the 50 Day Moving Average near that same level.  EUR/USD is now in danger of taking out the double bottom at 1.0931 and the bottom trendline of the descending wedge near that same level.  Resistance back at the 1.1115 level.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Below that, we need to start paying attention to the ascending trendline dating back to October 2000.  The trendline comes in near 1.0650, which may not be that far off if EUR/USD breaks the bottom trendline of that descending wedge.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com


Related tags: Euro EUR Forex Dollar

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
Yesterday 05:30 PM
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
Yesterday 02:49 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 07:55 PM
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 12, 2025 03:44 PM
      Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 6, 2025 07:13 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 6, 2025 06:06 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.