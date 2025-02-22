US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance

GBP/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows to register a fresh monthly high (1.2679).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Yesterday 7:00 AM
channel_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows to register a fresh monthly high (1.2679), with the exchange rate approaching the upper bound of an ascending channel formation.

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance

GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the December high (1.2812) as it extends the advance from earlier this week, and a further advance in the exchange rate may continue to push the Relative strength Index (RSI) towards overbought territory as the oscillator sits at its highest level since September.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, a move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in GBP/USD like the price action from last year, but lack of momentum to push above channel resistance may curb the recent series of higher highs and lows in the exchange rate.

With that said, GBP/USD may consolidate over the remainder of the month should it struggle to test the December high (1.2812), but the exchange rate may continue to trade within an ascending channel as it no longer responds to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2463).

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 02212025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD climbs to a fresh monthly high monthly high (1.2679) as it trades within an ascending channel, with a break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone raising the scope for a move towards the December high (1.2812).
  • A break/close above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) opens up the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, but lack of momentum to break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone may keep GBP/USD below channel resistance.
  • Failure to defend the weekly low (1.2563) may push GBP/USD back towards channel support, and the exchange rate may threaten the formation if it struggles to hold above the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) area.

Additional Market Outlooks

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs

Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70

AUD/USD Clears January High to Trade in Ascending Channel

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP/USD Weekly Outlook Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD Weekly Outlook articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
By:
Michael Boutros
February 15, 2025 08:00 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 8, 2025 10:00 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 15, 2024 01:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.