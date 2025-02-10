US CPI Preview: Will Trade War Fears Push Headline Inflation Back Above 3%?

Ahead of US CPI, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is rallying off range support, opening the door for extended gains toward 109.00 if the CPI reading comes in hotter-than-expected.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Tuesday 6:55 AM
inflation_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • US CPI expectations: 2.9% y/y headline inflation, 3.1% y/y core inflation
  • The Fed is likely to remain on hold for the next several months regardless of this month’s CPI reading, with a hotter-than-expected print potentially prompting traders to price out any rate cuts in 2025.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is rallying off range support, opening the door for extended gains toward 109.00 if the CPI reading comes in hotter-than-expected.

When is the US CPI report?

The US CPI report for January will be released at 8:30ET (13:30 GMT) on Wednesday, February 12.

What are the US CPI Report Expectations?

Traders and economists are projecting headline CPI to come in at 2.9% y/y, with the core (ex-food and -energy) reading expected at 3.1% y/y.

US CPI Forecast

Economic data is interesting for economists, but for traders, it’s only interesting insofar as it impacts markets. For that, we have to consider the “transmission mechanism” between the data and market movements: central bank policy.

The Fed, as always, is focused on both maintaining full employment (based on Friday’s NFP report, the labor market remains steady, if not quite as strong as a couple years ago) and inflation, which has stubbornly stalled in the 3% range after a steep decline in 2022 and 2023.

With the labor market remaining strong and inflation still (slightly) above the Fed’s target, it’s not surprising that traders are pushing out prospects of another interest rate cut from the Fed toward the middle of the year; accordingly, the volatility around this week’s inflation reading may be more limited than in the past, as the Fed will, in all likelihood, still get another handful of inflation (and jobs) reports before making any additional changes to interest rates.

That said, a pickup in price pressures could lead traders to start asking whether the Fed’s interest rate cutting cycle may be completed already, complicating the path forward for a central bank that has clearly been hinting that the easing cycle isn’t done yet.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

As many readers know, the Fed technically focuses on a different measure of inflation, Core PCE, when setting its policy, but for traders, the CPI report is at least as significant because it’s released weeks earlier. As the chart below shows, the year-over-year measure of US CPI has now risen for three straight months after ticking just below 2.5% back in September:

ISM_PRICES_VS_CPI_02102025

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the “Prices” component of the PMI reports has risen in recent months and may continue to rise if President-Elect Trump continues to emphasize protectionism and tariffs when he takes office, potentially putting upward pressure on the CPI report itself.

Crucially, the other key component to watch when it comes to US CPI is the so-called “base effects,” or the influence that the reference period (in this case, 12 months) has on the overall figure. Last January’s 0.3% m/m reading will drop out of the annual calculation after this week’s print, opening the door for an decrease in the headline year-over-year CPI reading if the month-over-month reading is less than 0.3%.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis – DXY Daily Chart

DOLLAR_INDEX_DAILY_CHART_DXY_02102025

Trend line breaks are one of the trickiest setups in technical analysis. By definition, a trend breaking means that it is fundamentally changing, but as any experienced trader will tell you, a broken uptrend doesn’t automatically transition immediately into a downtrend; sometimes, a broken uptrend merely leads into a sideways range or even a shallower uptrend.

When it comes to the US Dollar Index, the former situation appears to be at hand. Since breaking below Q4’s bullish trend line in mid-January, the US Dollar Index has carved out a clear range between support at 107.50 and resistance around 1.0975. As of writing, the pair is bouncing off support, perhaps boosted by Friday’s solid NFP report and the potential for additional tariff announcements, so a hotter-than-expected CPI reading could push DXY back toward 109.00, whereas a cool reading could take the index back toward well-established support near 107.50.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Forex US Dollar CPI Core CPI Inflation Fed

Latest market news

View more
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
Today 08:45 PM
USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low
Today 08:30 PM
USD into a Big Week with Powell and CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:45 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
Today 04:45 PM
USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony
Today 04:32 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD at fresh records amid trade war tensions
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – February 10, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 PM
    100USD_graph
    Bullish USD sentiment wanes, GBP/USD bears have a rethink - COT Report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:08 AM
      aus_08
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:52 PM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish Signals Strengthen as Powell, Inflation, and Trade Risks Loom
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:36 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.