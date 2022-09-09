US CPI preview: Inflation could fall to 8%, but the Fed isn’t slowing down yet

To the downside, the first key support level to watch on USD/JPY will be 139.50, where prices topped out back in July...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 10, 2022 5:21 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

No matter where you are, you can’t help but hear about it: Inflation is the biggest economic topic on consumers’, businesses’, and crucially, policymakers’ minds.

After a big coordinated rise throughout spring and summer, price pressures are likely to diverge as we head into the cooler months of fall, with Europe likely to see inflation worsen amidst its ongoing energy crisis while the pace of price increases could slow in the US as supply chains come back online and pent-up demand fades. Tuesday’s release of the US’s August Consumer Price Index (CPI) will put this theory to the test, with potentially big implications for policymakers and by extension, markets.

On a headline basis at least, Jerome Powell and company are expected to get a respite from continually rising prices, with the sequential (month-over-month) CPI reading expected to fall by -0.1%, a figure that could drop the year-over-year inflation rate to roughly 8.0% after a peak above 9% two months ago. That said, the so-called Core CPI, which filters out more volatile food and energy prices, may rise by 0.3% m/m, bringing the y/y rate to 6.1%.

In terms of the specifics, energy prices likely declined by more than 6% on the month (the biggest factor contributing to the divergence between the headline and core reading), whereas rental inflation is expected to be stickier through this month and into 2023, even if it does start to slow gradually.

Where the rubber meets the road, of course, will be at the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on September 21st. As we go to press, traders are pricing in nearly a 90% chance of a third consecutive 75bps interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and recent comments from central bankers have done little to dissuade traders of that notion. Even if we see a softer-than-expected inflation reading on Tuesday, Jerome Powell and Company will likely stick with a 75bps hike this month, only considering slowing the pace if we see a multi-month trend of disinflation.

Technical view: USD/JPY

From the above perspective, the market impact of the print may be somewhat limited, but it still represents the most important economic data release of the week. Looking in at the dominant FX trend of 2022, USD/JPY, rates reversed ahead of the 1998 highs in the 146-147 area this week, and between the nearly fully discounted 75bps rate hike from the Fed and the most intense jawboning from the BOJ in years, rates could fall further through the middle of the month.

To the downside, the first key support level to watch on USD/JPY will be 139.50, where prices topped out back in July. Given the well-established uptrend and increasingly divergent monetary policies between the US and Japan, bulls may look at that area as an opportunity to buy back into the dominant longer-term uptrend and drive USD/JPY back toward 24-year highs by the time we’re flipping the calendar to October.

CIUSDJPY09092022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: CPI Inflation Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CPI articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US CPI as yen drops across the board
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 11:24 AM
      EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 12, 2025 08:13 AM
        inflation_09
        US CPI Preview: Will Trade War Fears Push Headline Inflation Back Above 3%?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 10, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.