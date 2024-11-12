US Consumer Price Index (CPI) Preview (OCT 2024)

The update to the US CPI is anticipated to show the headline reading widening to 2.6% in October from 2.4% per annum the month prior.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 13, 2024 2:55 AM
US_flag_graph
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) narrowed less-than-expected in in September, with the headline reading slipping to 2.4% from 2.5% per annum the month prior amid forecasts for a 2.3% print.

US Economic Calendar – October 10, 2024

US Economic Calendar 11122024

At the same time, the core CPI unexpectedly widened to 3.3% from 3.2% during the same period, with the update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealing that ‘the shelter index increased 4.9 percent over the last year, accounting for over 65 percent of the total 12-month increase in the all items less food and energy index.’

The report goes onto say that ‘other indexes with notable increases over the last year include motor vehicle insurance (+16.3 percent), medical care (+3.3 percent), personal care (+2.5 percent), and apparel (+1.8 percent).’

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 11122024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar showed a kneejerk reaction to the US CPI report, with EUR/USD bouncing back from 1.0900 to end the day at 1.0937. EUR/USD nudged higher over the remainder of the week to close at 1.0936, but the exchange rate struggled to hold its ground the following week as it closed at 1.0867.

US Economic Calendar 11122024a

Looking ahead, the update to the US CPI is anticipated to show the headline reading widening to 2.6% in October from 2.4% per annum the month prior, while the core rate of inflation is seen holding steady at 3.3% during the same period.

With that said, evidence of persistent price growth may spur a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to further combat inflation, but a softer-than-expected CPI report may produce headwinds for the US Dollar as it fuels speculation for another Fed rate-cut in December.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of Monthly Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Defends Post-US Election Rally

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Opening Range in Focus Ahead of US CPI

USD/CAD Still Holds Below Monthly High Following Dovish Fed Rate Cut

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: US Dollar CPI David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Board of currencies
      USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 19, 2025 07:41 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.