US Adds only 130000 Nonfarm Jobs in August

The US added only 130,000 jobs to the economy in August

September 6, 2019 8:06 PM

US Adds only 130,000 Nonfarm Jobs in August

Nonfarm Payrolls were released earlier, and the US added only 130,000 jobs to the economy in August vs the 160,000 expected.  July’s numbers were revised slightly lower to 159,000.   The Unemployment Rate (MoM) remained unchanged at 3.7% and the Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) rose slightly to 0.4% vs 0.3% expected.  The beat in the Average Hourly Earnings data was not enough to strengthen the US Dollar, as the headline jobs number seems to have taken the lead.  Most G-10 currencies are higher vs the US Dollar.

The DXY sold off immediately following the data, giving back earlier gains.  The US Dollar Index traded from 98.50 to 98.19 as of the time of this writing. Support area below between 98.08 (horizontal support) and the 61.8% retracement from the August 24th lows and the September 3rd highs at 98.02.  Resistance above at the day’s highs of 98.51.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/JPY also traded lower, moving from 107.02 to 106.68, registering a false breakout above strong resistance at 106.74.  Next area of support is horizontal support at 106.43, and the 38.2% retracement from the August 26th lows to yesterday’s highs at 106.16.  Resistance above at yesterday’s highs of 107.22.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The release of today’s data should not sway the Fed from cutting rates at the next meeting, as there is still 100% chance of a rate cut priced in.  Powell speaks later today and may confirm a rate cut ahead.   The only question for the Fed that remains is:  Will they cut 25bps or 50bps?


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates FOMC USD NFP Forex Central Bank Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.