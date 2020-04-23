Unilever withdraws guidance - Morning star pattern is a sign of hope

From a technical perspective, the morning star pattern formed in March on a daily chart remains in play. It is a sign of a reversal in the previous price down trend. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) failed to confirm the breakout of its neutrality area at 50%. The 50-day simple moving average is still descending and plays a resistance role around the gap opened this morning. The configuration is mixed.

Prices need to break above April 21th high at 4327 in order to validate a bullish signal. It would lead to the validation of a piercing line pattern on a weekly chart. If the resistance at 4327 is broken, look for 4800.

Caution: A break below 3759 would call for a new down trend towards 3415.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



