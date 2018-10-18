Unilever needs a soft global landing

Unilever’s sales grew at a solid though lower than expected pace in Q3 as global economic pressures began to bite

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 18, 2018 4:32 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Argentina trims volumes

Unilever’s active global exposure means it can scarcely evade the impact of geopolitical and economic flare-ups. This time, Argentina’s debt woes took an unexpectedly large chunk out of group volumes. The result was a 50 basis-point short fall in third-quarter (Q3) underlying sales relative to expectations of a 4.3% rise on the year. Aside from solid, albeit weaker than forecast sales, the consumer institution barely put a step wrong in the quarter, again, leaving out the abandoned consolidation plan. Steady progress enables Unilever to retain its 3%-to-5% underlying sales growth range for the year – signalling that the lower end of the range is more likely – and CEO Paul Polman continues to see the group as on track for longer term goals too. Even so, investor unease remains.

Headwinds rise

Despite adding 21% between the end of the spring stock market washout in late March and a top towards the end of August, Unilever shares have floundered since. They’re now trading slightly lower for the year. Vindication of its decision to reject Kraft’s $143bn bid last year still holds. The group’s market value surpassed the likely total value of the U.S. company’s offer by as much as $25bn in September and was still well over $10bn above at Wednesday’s close. In time, a return to more stable global economic conditions would imply a Unilever value even higher than this year’s peak given that its operating margins are pulling away from rivals. The Anglo-Dutch group has tacked on some 200 basis points over two years. Returns on investments are also tracking on the topside of peer averages as Unilever pushes ahead with a long-tail strategy of making numerous but relatively small acquisitions. But global headwinds appear more pressing to investors right now. Volume declines look set to become a long-term, if not permanent norm in Argentina, whilst currency impact, which shaved 5.2% off turnover in Q3 will hit 2018 sales by 7% and earnings “a little more”. Commodity costs—another link to unmooring emerging economies—have also now been flagged as stronger headwind.

Soft landing preferable

The chief concern is that after a period of relative stability in its main territories, offering Unilever a window to right-size and clinch efficiencies, rising cloud cover over economic growth could begin to erode margin progress. Advances since 2016 still leave Unilever around average in Europe for a multi-line consumer goods maker of its size. Its operating margin over the last twelve months is 15.5% according to Refinitiv data. Reckitt Benckiser leads at 23.3%. Unilever’s edge for investors is historical dividend leadership that has essentially seen a roughly 8% compounded growth rate since 1952. To keep that edge, and pace inflation expectations that have lifted 10-year Treasury yields closer to Unilever’s 3.8%, an orderly moderation in global growth would be preferable. Unfortunately, it’s a less predictable, more volatile one that could be approaching, looking at developments this year. Unilever’s stock could keep drifting lower despite solid operating progress.


