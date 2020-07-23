Unilever 2Q sales beat estimates

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 23, 2020 2:38 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Unilever 2Q sales beat estimates

Unilever, the consumer goods company, announced that underlying sales fell 0.3% in the three months ended June 30, beating estimates. 1H underlying EPS grew 6.4% on year to 1.35 euro on revenue of 25.7 billion euros, down 1.6% (underlying sales growth -0.1%). E-commerce sales jumped 49%.

From a technical perspective, the morning star pattern formed in March on a daily chart remains in play. It is a sign of a reversal in the previous price down trend. Prices are holding above a former declining trend line which will now play a support role (polarity principle).  The stock price is trading above its upper Bollinger band thanks to the bullish gap opened this morning.  In addition, a piercing line pattern on a weekly chart has been validated. A break above 4727p would open a path to see 4972p. Only a break below 4330p would invalidate the bullish bias. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.