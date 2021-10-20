UK CPI miss unlikely to derail BoE's hawkish turn

CPI missed forecasts but is expected to rise further. BoE rate hike bets remain high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 20, 2021 9:46 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The cost of living in the UK, as measured by the CPI remained elevated in September and well above the BoE’s 2% target for a second straight month.

  • CPI rose to 3.1% YoY, this was down a touch from August’s 3.2% and also just shy of the 3.2% forecast.
  • On a monthly basis CPI came in at 0.3%, down from 0.7% in August and also below the 0.4% forecast.
  • Meanwhile, core CPI rose 2.9% down from 3.1% and short of the 3% forecast.

 

What does this mean for the BoE?

This is the last inflation reading ahead of the BoE’s November monetary policy meeting. Whilst the data is slightly below forecasts, it’s not expected to stay there with the BoE forecasting inflation will reach 4% by the end of the year.

The rise in prices have stemmed from the economy re-opening post pandemic. Supply chain disruptions and labour shortages have pushed prices higher. The BoE, until recently was insistent that the rise in inflation was transitory.

However, more recently the BoE has adopted a more hawkish tone prompting speculation that the BoE could raise interest rates as soon as November or December. BoE Governor has hinted towards taking measures to rein in inflation.

The change in bias at the central bank comes amid a surge in energy prices and as business are increasingly talking up price rises. The BoE fears that the rising cost of living could hamper the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic, requiring a rate hike to tame inflation.

According to the CME Group BoE watch tool there is a 70% probability of a BoE rate hike in December priced into the market.

Banks would benefit from higher interest rates.

Q3 earnings for UK banks kick off tomorrow.

 

Retail sales in focus

Attention will now turn to retail sales due for release on Friday for any signs that consumers are tightening their purse strings as prices rise.

Using BRC retail sales numbers as a cue, expectations are low. The BRC retail sales index grow at the slowest pace since January. Furthermore, empty petrol stations will impact the data further. However, with rising concerns over empty shelves and supply chain issues we could see a pull forward for Christmas shopping. Although September does seem a bit early!

A strong reading could calm concerns over consumers ability to absorb higher prices. That said, a weak reading is unlikely to push the BoE off its more hawkish path given that inflationary pressure look set to stay.

Retail sales are expected to rise 0.5 MoM and decline -0.4% YoY.

 

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has been extending its rebound from 1.3415 the October low before running into resistance just shy of the 200 sma at 1.3835.

Today’s move lower has taken the paor back below the key psychological level of 1.38. However it appears to be find support on the multi-month falling trendline at 1.3755.

The RSI is pointing lower but remains firmly in bullish territory suggesting that this could be a corrective move lower.

Sellers will be looking for a move below the support line and the 50 sma at 1.3710 to negate the near term up trend. A move below 1.3670 could see sellers gain traction.

Meanwhile, buyers will be looking for a move over 1.38 to expose the 200 sma. Above here buyers are likely to gain momentum towards 1.39.

GBPUSD Chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Forex GBP GBP/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Yesterday 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
August 1, 2024 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
August 1, 2024 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:45 PM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 1, 2024 02:19 PM
      interest_rates_02
      Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 31, 2024 10:48 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 31, 2024 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.