UK banks: A look ahead to earnings

UK banks have had a rough third quarter. As attention turns to Q3 earnings, there is a chance that they won't be as bad as feared. Guidance could be more concerning.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 11, 2022 8:07 PM
£20 Pound notes scattered around
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The backdrop

UK banks have had a rough quarter. The FTSE350 banking sector has fallen over 8% in Q3, vastly underperforming the FTSE100, which fell 3.7% across the same June to September period. September was a particularly weak month, with the bank stocks dropping 8% as investors assess the deteriorating economic outlook and look ahead to Q3 results. However, these results may not be as bad as feared, thanks to higher interest rates and a recession still not showing up in GDP data.

Interest rates

The BoE has raised interest rates consistently over Q3, and big banks have also steadily built up their reserves at the central bank.

Rising interest rates are often good news for banking stocks, as they mean a rise in net interest income, the difference generated between the amount that a bank earns from lending and the amount that it pays out to depositors. Furthermore, banks have failed to pass on the gains of higher base rates to savers. Barclays still only pays 0.25% on its easy-access account.

After the Chancellor’s expansive mini-budget, which sent gilts and the pound tanking as investors lost confidence in the UK, the BoE will likely have to hike rates more aggressively to counter the expansionary and inflationary measures. This could result in more profits for banks even after mortgage products are pulled.

Mortgages pulled

When interest rates rise, so do mortgage rates. A strong rise in interest rates means that mortgage rates are also expected to rise strongly. Amid all the uncertainty over where interest rates could be going many lenders pulled mortgage deals in the fallout from the min-budget.

This means that a core revenue stream for the likes of Lloyds and NatWest sources could start to dry up. However, this is more likely to impact Q4 than the Q3 numbers. The fact that the housing market is also expected to crash adds to the sector’s headwinds. However, this will also be in coming quarters. So far, the housing market is still seeing price rises of around 10 per year.

Recession

The UK’s economy is heading for a recession. While UK Q2 GDP data showed that a contraction was narrowly avoided, it would appear almost impossible for the UK to avoid falling into recession, marked by two consecutive quarters of negative growth, by the end of the year.

In times of recession, bad loans can rise quickly. We can expect the amount that banks need to put aside for bad loan reserves to increase over the coming quarters, which will hit earnings. Households across the UK could struggle to pay their mortgages, and a reduction in the number of loans as few want to or can afford to borrow at high rates means that any benefit from higher NII is quickly overshadowed. However, we are not there yet.

Trading

Those banks, such as Barclays, with larger trading arms, could benefit from the high levels of volatility that we’ve seen in the markets over the past few months. That said investment banking operations such as IPO’s and M&A activity has stalled this year.

Still, the financial markets work on a forward-looking basis, and there are clearly concerns that troubled times are coming. Still better than expected results in Q3 could give the banks a boost, even if it’s temporary.

It is worth watching US bank’s earnings closely, which kick off on Friday. Whilst the economic outlook for the YK is worse than the US, US banks’ performance will give some clues as to what to expect from UK banks.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Banks

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.