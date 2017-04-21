u s stock focus potential corrective down move remains intact for goldman 2691232017
The recent horrendous 6% fall seen in Goldman Sachs (GS) share price from Monday, 17 April 2017 closing price of 226.26 to a recent low of 213.18 seen on 18 April 2017 had been mainly attributed to its latest Q1 2016 earnings results where it came in below expectations (5.19 EPS -consensus versus 5.15 EPS – actual). Since its current all-time high of 255.15 printed on 01 March 2017, GS had tumbled by 16%.
Goldman’s lacklustre earnings were caused by trading revenue where its Q1 revenue came in at U.S$3.36 billion which declined by 2.4% y/y. To add salt to GS’s current disappointing trading operations, it was the only major bank that reported Q1 earnings that came in below expectations versus the rest of the pack (Citi, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America & JP Morgan).
Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements
Intermediate resistance: 220.85/223.30
Pivot (key resistance): 226.88
Supports: 196.00 & 190.90/189.60
Next resistance: 250.70/255.15
GS may see a minor rebound first towards the intermediate resistance zone of 220.85/223.30 with a maximum limit set at the 226.88 medium-term pivotal resistance before a new potential drop materialises to target the next supports at 196.00 with a maximum set at 190.90/189.60 zone.
On the other hand, a clearance above 226.88 is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective down move to see a squeeze up to retest the major resistance zone of 250.70/225.15.
Charts are from eSignal
