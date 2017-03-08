u s stock focus no signs of bottoming for gilead sciences 2688432017
Technical Outlook on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
(Click to enlarge charts)
Pivot (key resistance): 71.68
Supports: 64.74 & 61.70
Next resistance: 81.90
As long as the 71.68 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, GILD is likely to see a further potential down move to target its next supports at 64.74 and 61.70.
However, a clearance above 71.68 may put the bears on hold to trigger a corrective rally to test the next resistance at 81.90 (lower boundary of the descending channel in place since 24 June 2015 high).
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.