U.S. Stock Focus: Electronic Arts Uptrend Remains Intact

Electronic Arts (EA) had managed to beat expectations on its latest fiscal Q3 financial results released on 31 January 2017. Consensus was pegged at negative […]


February 23, 2017 8:50 PM
Electronic Arts (EA) had managed to beat expectations on its latest fiscal Q3 financial results released on 31 January 2017. Consensus was pegged at negative 0.16% y/y earnings per share (EPS) growth where actual EPS came in at 0%.

The main driver was an improvement in revenue as it increased by 7% y/y to U.S$1.15 billion assisted by strong sales in EA’s major game titles such as FIFA, Battlefield and Star Wars franchises.

From its closing price of 83.43 on 31 January 2017, EA had rallied by 5.8% to print an all-time of 88.28 on 16 February 2017. Let’s us now examine EA from a technical analysis perspective.

Technical Outlook on Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts daily_23 Feb 2017

Electronic Arts versus S&P 500 daily_23 Feb 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • Since its low of 53.01 printed on 08 February 2016, EA has been evolving within a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary now actin as a support at 81.28.
  • The aforementioned ascending channel support of 81.28 also coincides with the former congestion swing highs area of 29 November 2016 to 19 January 2017.
  • The medium-term resistances stand at 90.20 and 94.0 which is defined by the upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel in place since 02 December 2016 and a Fibonacci projection level.
  •  The daily RSI oscillator is now hovering at the overbought level but without any bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The relative strength chart of EA versus S&P 500 suggests a potential continuation of its outperformance against the benchmark S&P 500.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 83.84 (gap)

Pivot (key support): 81.28

Resistances: 90.20, 94.00 & 98.90

Next support: 73.74

Conclusion

As long as the 81.28 pivotal support holds, EA is likely to see a potential further upside movement to target the next resistances at 90.20 follow by 94.00

However, failure to hold above 81.28 may invalidate the bearish tone to see a further decline to test its key long-term support at 73.74 (the long-term ascending trendline from 13 January 2014 low).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

