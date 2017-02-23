Electronic Arts (EA) had managed to beat expectations on its latest fiscal Q3 financial results released on 31 January 2017. Consensus was pegged at negative 0.16% y/y earnings per share (EPS) growth where actual EPS came in at 0%.

The main driver was an improvement in revenue as it increased by 7% y/y to U.S$1.15 billion assisted by strong sales in EA’s major game titles such as FIFA, Battlefield and Star Wars franchises.

From its closing price of 83.43 on 31 January 2017, EA had rallied by 5.8% to print an all-time of 88.28 on 16 February 2017. Let’s us now examine EA from a technical analysis perspective.

Technical Outlook on Electronic Arts (EA)

Key technical elements

Since its low of 53.01 printed on 08 February 2016, EA has been evolving within a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary now actin as a support at 81.28.

The aforementioned ascending channel support of 81.28 also coincides with the former congestion swing highs area of 29 November 2016 to 19 January 2017.

The medium-term resistances stand at 90.20 and 94.0 which is defined by the upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel in place since 02 December 2016 and a Fibonacci projection level.

The daily RSI oscillator is now hovering at the overbought level but without any bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The relative strength chart of EA versus S&P 500 suggests a potential continuation of its outperformance against the benchmark S&P 500.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 83.84 (gap)

Pivot (key support): 81.28

Resistances: 90.20, 94.00 & 98.90

Next support: 73.74

Conclusion

As long as the 81.28 pivotal support holds, EA is likely to see a potential further upside movement to target the next resistances at 90.20 follow by 94.00

However, failure to hold above 81.28 may invalidate the bearish tone to see a further decline to test its key long-term support at 73.74 (the long-term ascending trendline from 13 January 2014 low).

Charts are from eSignal

