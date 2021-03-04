Two trades to watch WTI crude oil EURUSD

Sellers may wait for a move below $1.20 key psychological level before opening a position. The pair could then test support at the yearly low 1.1950 before declines accelerate towards support at 1.19.

On the upside 1.21 the 20 sma and round number offers strong resistance. A break-through here could open the door to 1.2145 the 50 sma before bulls look towards 1.22.

Learn more about trading forex.