Two trades to watch: Oil, EUR/GBP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 31, 2022 5:57 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil rises after EU oil ban

Oil prices are rising for a sixth straight session and are set for a sixth consecutive month of gains, its longest run of gains in a decade, after EU leaders finally approved to ban on Russian oil imports and as China re-opens.

Oil prices rose to a fresh two-month high after the latest round of sanctions from the EU included a 90% ban on Russian oil imports after modifying the deal to get Hungary onside. The new agreement is watered down from the original proposal, but the impact is still likely to be meaningful and will keep oil prices elevated.

The move comes as China relaxes lockdown restrictions which is also helping the demand side of the equation, and as the US enters peak driving season.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil prices have extended the rebound from the 50 sma, retaking several key resistance levels. The rise above 116.30 coupled with the bullish RSI suggests that there could be more upside to come.

Buyers will look for a move over 120.00 round number to bring 125.40 into play, the March 9 high.

Support can be seen at 116.30, the March 23 high, with a break below here opening the door to 114.00, the May 16 high.

oil chart

EURGBP edges lower ahead of EZ inflation data

EURGBP is edging lower after solid gains in the previous session. The pair is set to gain 1.5% across the month.

Attention will be on Eurozone inflation data which is expected to rise to a record high of 7.7% YoY in May, up from 7.4% in April. After both Germany and Spain saw inflation jump above expectations to 7.9% and 8.7%, respectively.

The data comes as the ECB adopted a more hawkish stance towards monetary policy last week, with a 25 basis point rate hike now expected in July and September.

The pound has traded under pressure recently as the partgygate scandal sees pressures mounting on PM Boris Johnson to resign.

There is no high impacting UK data due today.

Where next for EURGBP?

EURGBP rebounded from 0.8480 and consolidates between 0.8505 the 20 sna and 0.8530. The RSI is above 50, suggesting that there could be more upside to come.

Buyers will look for a move over 0.8530 to push higher towards -0.8550, a level that limited the upside on several occasions in December. A break above here could bring 0.8590, the May 24 high, into play.

On the downside, sellers could look for a close below the 20 sma at 0.8505 to bring 0.8470 into the target. This is the confluence of the multi-month falling trendline support and the 6-week rising trendline, which could prove a tough nut to crack.

eurgbp chart

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/GBP Oil

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Today 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM
EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
Today 08:01 AM
USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
Today 04:51 AM
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
Today 04:39 AM
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
Yesterday 11:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
Today 04:15 PM
    gold_03
    Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 04:51 AM
        adp_04
        USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 04:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.