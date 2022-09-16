Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, S&P500

GBP/USD falls after UK retail sales tumble. S&P 500 futures extend declines ahead of US consumer sentiment data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 16, 2022 5:20 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after UK retail sales tumble

GBP/USD is falling -0.4% extending weakness from the previous session after dismal UK retail sales data.

Sales fell by much more than forecast in August, dropping -1.6% MoM in August, down from +0.3% in July and worse than the -0.5% decline expected.

Sales have been trending lower across the year and collapsed in August as the deepening cost-of-living crisis meant consumers cut back drastically. August was the sharpest decline in sales in 8 months, highlighting the extent of the squeeze on households.

Retail sales are set to be a drag on the economy in Q3, raising fears of a recession. Still, the data is not likely to change the stance of the BoE, which is expected to hike interest rates again next week, possibly by 75 basis points.

The USD rose yesterday following upbeat retail sales and jobless claims data. US consumer confidence will be a key driver for the greenback.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has been trading in a falling channel across the past 4-months, breaking down support after support. The RSI is below 50 but remains out of oversold territory, hinting to further downside.

Sellers need to break below 1.1406, the 2022 low, to head towards 1.1340, the falling trendline support.

Buyers will look to rise over resistance at 1.15 ahead of 1.1615 the 20 sma. It will take a move over 1.1740, the weekly high, to create a higher high.

gbpusd

 

S&P 500 futures extend declines ahead of US consumer confidence data

The US index fell 1.1% in the previous session after an unexpected increase in US retail sales and on signs of strength in the labor market as initial jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week. Strong data is proving to be bad news for stocks as it raises fears that the Federal Reserve will need to act more aggressively to take the heat out of the economy.

Attention is now on US consumer confidence is in focus and is expected to tick higher to 60, up from 58.3. The rise in confidence comes as fuel prices fall. Improved confidence often goes hand in hand with higher spending, which could attract the Fed’s attention.

Better than expected, consumer confidence could, like the strong data yesterday could, fuel hawkish Federal Reserve bets and drag stocks lower.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P 500 has broken below its rising trend line support, combined with the 20 sma crossing below the 50 sma, and the bearish RSI keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.

Sellers will look for a break below 3800 round number and May low ahead of 3715, the July low.

Buyers will look towards resistance at 4000, the psychological level, and 41250, the weekly high.

SPX1609CI

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
Today 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
Today 12:52 PM
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Today 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Jobs
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:49 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 07:01 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 01:00 AM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.