Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

EUR/USD holds over 0.98 amid an upbeat mood. GBP/USD extends gains after Chancellor’s U-turn.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 4, 2022 6:17 PM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD holds over 0.98 amid an upbeat mood

EURUSD is on the rise, extending gains from the previous session as the upbeat mood continues, despite the eurozone’s weaker-than-expected manufacturing PMI.

A smaller than expected rate hike by the RBA has brought some optimism that global central banks could soon ease back on aggressive hikes.

Weaker than expected US ISM manufacturing data yesterday suggest that the US economy is slowing, raising hopes that the Fed could ease back on hiking rates. Treasury yields fell lower and continue to fall today.

Attention now turns to eurozone PPI, which is expected to rise to 43.2% YoY in August, up from 37.9%. Hot inflation piles pressure on the ECB to hike rates. ECB’s Lagarde is to speak later.

Meanwhile, US JOLTS jobs openings and factory orders are due. Several Federal Reserve speakers will also be in focus.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EURUSD has rebounded from the 0.9535 2022 low, rising above the falling trendline resistance, which combined with the bullish crossover on the MACD keeps buyers hopeful of further gains.

Buyers will look to rise above the 0.9890 the 20 sma to bring parity back into target.

Support can be seen at 0.98 the falling trendline support ahead of 0.9750 yesterday’s low.

eurusd410ci

 

GBP/USD extends gains after Chancellor’s U-turn

GBP/USD rose 1% yesterday and is extending those gains today, boosted by the Chancellor’s backtracking on the high-rate tax cut. Furthermore, Kwasi Kwarteng said that he would bring forward his plan to bring UK debt under control to this month, from 23rd November.

These moves have helped calm fears over the outlook for the UK economy, at least for now, even if Liz Truss’ position is looking less sure than a few weeks ago.

There is no high impacting UK data due today. Attention will remain on Westminster for further developments.

The US continues to weaken as optimism grows that the Fed could ease rate hikes sooner rather than later.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has rebounded from 1.0350, its all-time low, rising back into the multi-month falling channel. A rise over the 20 sma and the bullish RSI keep buyer’s hopeful of further upside.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 1.14 the September 7 low and Brexit low. A move over 1.1725 is needed to create a higher high.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.13 the 20 sma, with a breakthrough here opening the door to 1.1160 trendline support and 1.10 round number.

gbpusd410ci

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD GBP USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.