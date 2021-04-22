Two trades to watch EURGBP WTI crude oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 22, 2021 12:54 PM
1 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/GBP could a more upbeat outlook from the ECB boost the Euro? 

All eyes are on the ECB rate announcement. The central bank is not expected to make any changes to policy after a busy March meeting. 

Last month the ECB announced that it would front load its asset purchase programme. 

The vaccine programme and business optimism is starting to improve in the bloc and the ECB is likely to acknowledge that. The rosier outlook could help lift the Euro. 

Although ECB’s Christine Lagarde is likely to consider it too early to following Canada’s tapering path. 

Where next for EUR/GBP? 

The EUR/GBP broke out of its descending channel dating back to early September. 

After reaching a high of 0.8715 the pair has just eased lower and have been consolidated, trading in a very tight range around 0.8640 awaiting the next catalyst. 

The RSI is flat and steady at 50 showing a neutral bias, the 20 & 50 EMA are flat showing a neutral bias and the price is trading on the EMA’s. 

Should Christine Lagarde sound optimistic regarding the outlook EUR/GBP could look to break resistance at 0.8673 the weekly high before heading back towards 0.8715. 

A more cautious sounding ECB could see the pair look back towards 0.8590, the weekly low before considering a move towards 0.85 the round number. 

Learn more about the ECB

 

Crude oil needs to break below 61.00 to continue double top reversal pattern

Both the API & the EIA stock pile reports revealed an unexpected build  in crude inventories. 

The demand outlook is weakening as Covid cases are rising exponentially in India, the third largest imported of oil. Rising cases in Japan the world’s third largest economy are also unnerving the market. 

The OPEC+ meeting is due on 28th April. OPEC+ were expected to increase production from May. However, Russia are indicating that output is likely to remain unchanged. 

Where next for WTI crude oil? 

The price broke out above its descending trendline and the 20 EMA crossed above the 50 EMA in a bullish signal on April 13. 

The price powered high forming what could be considered a double top reversal pattern. The 20 EMA is looking set to cross below the 50 EMA which would be another bearish signal. 

However, the price found support on its ascending trendline from April 5 and the price is attempting to push higher. 

Should the ascending trendline support hold at 61.00 then a move back towards the 62.00 the 20 & 50 EMA could be on the cards. 

Learn more about trading oil


Related tags: EUR Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.