Two trades to watch EURGBP Dow Jones

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 17, 2021 12:36 PM
4 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/GBP rises despite encouraging UK labour report 

EUR/GBP is edging higher despite upbeat UK labour market data and ahead of Eurozone Q2 GDP data. 

UK saw 95k new jobs added in May, well ahead of the 75k forecast and 25k in April 

Unemployment ticked lower to 4.7% in the three months to June down from 4.8% 

Wage growth rises to 8.8% YoY vs 8.5% forecast 

Eurozone Q2 GDP also due – this is the second estimate so not expected to be as market moving as the first unless there is a significant difference. 2% QoQ growth expected. 

Guide to the Pound

Where next for EUR/GBP? 

The pair has trended lower across the year, its has been trading in a descending channel since late April and trades below 50 & 100 dma is established bearish trend.  

The pair bounced off the fresh 18-month low of 1.8450 hit last week and has retaken 0.85. The bullish crossover on the MACD supports further upside. 

 Buyers will need to overcome resistance at 0.8560, the confluence of the 50 dma, the upper band of the descending channel and the August high, which could prove a tough nut to crack. A break-through this level could see 0.8590 the 100 dma tested with a move above here negating the near term downtrend, bringing 0.8670 the July high into sight. 

On the down side 0.8470  the April low could offer some support ahead of 0.8450 the 18 month low and the lower band of the descending channel. Beyond here 0.8390 a level last seen in January 2020 could come into play. 

 

Dow Jones eases back from all time high ahead of US retail sales, Powell 

Risk off is dominating the markets on Tuesday amid rising covid cases in China and tighter lockdown restrictions. The unfolding geopolitical situation in Afghanistan is adding to the down beat mood. 

US retail sales data is in focus, expectations are for a -0.2% MoM decline after an unexpected rise in June to 0.6%.  

Data on Friday revealed that US consumer confidence was at the lowest level for almost a decade. Weaker consumer morale often means that consumers rein in spending. Will we see this in the retail sales data? 

Fed Chair Powell is also du to speak. Any clues that the Fed is laying the groundwork towards tightening monetary policy could fuel the rotation into cyclicals.

Home Depot is due to report.

A guide to the Dow Jones

Where next for the Dow Jones? 

The Dow Jones has been trending firmly higher after rebounding of the July low of 33737, hitting a fresh all time high of 35630 in the previous session.  

The index trades above its multi-week ascending trendline and above its 50 & 100 sma on the 4 hour chart in an established bullish trend.  

The RSI remains in bullish territory. However, it points lower giving mixed signals.  

Any meaning full move southwards would need to over the ascending trendline support at 35430 followed by the 50 sma at 35285 and the 100 sma 35140, this has proved to be a strong support in the past and a move below here would negate the near term up trend. It would take a move below 34750 for the sellers to gain traction. 

Any move higher would need to push above 35640 to reach fresh all time highs. 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.



Related tags: DJIA EUR Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Research
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 05:38 PM
    Research
    Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 29, 2023 04:22 PM
      Research
      Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 25, 2023 04:36 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks rise and USD drops as core PCE cools
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 1, 2022 01:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.