Two masters and only one answer for the RBA

In a preview earlier this week, we noted that a firm Q1 Australian inflation print would likely confirm the end of the era of ultra-low interest rates in Australia and the possibility of an interest rate hike as early as next week.

April 28, 2022 4:38 PM
road sign

In a preview earlier this week, we noted that a firm Q1 Australian inflation print would likely confirm the end of the era of ultra-low interest rates in Australia and the possibility of an interest rate hike as early as next week.

However, the strength of the inflation number means the possibility of a rate hike next week has become a necessity, putting the RBA in a very uncomfortable position. Let me explain.   

The RBA has two masters. The market in whose eyes it must maintain credibility and under the RBA act of 1959, the Australian Government.

The RBA is an inflation-targeting central bank. It seeks to achieve an average inflation rate of 2-3% over time. It is viewed as a rate of inflation sufficiently low that it does not materially distort economic decisions in the community.

The RBA's preferred measure of inflation is the "trimmed mean". Yesterday the trimmed mean increased by 1.4% QoQ and 3.7% YoY. Core inflation is now 70bp above the RBA's 2-3% target band, raising questions about the RBA's credibility and its delay in acting while inflation surged in other developed market countries.

To rectify this, the RBA has no choice but to raise interest rates at its monthly board meeting next week for the first time since 2010. The issue with this is the timing. By raising interest rates in the lead up to the May 21 Federal Election, they will be doing their second master, the Australian Government a disservice.

The last time the RBA raised interest rates in the lead up to an election was in 2007. The incumbent Howard government promptly lost the election three weeks later. During an election lead up, the RBA would prefer to remain out of the spotlight, to maintain a sense of impartiality and keep the focus on politics.

In an attempt to satisfy both masters, I believe the RBA will raise interest rates by 15bp at its monthly board meeting next week to get the ball rolling, taking the cash rate to 0.25%, as outlined in this note here yesterday.

To maintain credibility and to achieve its inflation target, it will then likely raise the cash rate to 1.50% by yearend.

RBA Cash rate

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: RBA Inflation Inflation Report Election

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBA articles

Australian flag
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 8, 2024 01:56 PM
    aus_01
    AUD/USD outlook: RBA mins point to quarterly CPI figures for policy clues
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 2, 2024 05:00 AM
      aus_02
      Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 26, 2024 02:44 AM
        Research
        AUD/JPY nears 2013 high, focus shifts to Australian inflation report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 19, 2024 03:38 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.