Turkey More Euro uncertainty

There is a growing political fallout between the United States of America and Turkey. The concerns are, this fallout will roll into the Euro region as the Turkish Lira’s value come under pressure from the US dollar.( Dollar Index Sep 18 CFD ). The risks are clear as the Lira is devalued, this will put the Turkish economy under pressure and potentially force it into a recession, with the real overall risk a total collapse of the Turkish economy.

Markets seem to be taking a “cautious” line as these events add to the uncertainty of the current trade pressures between the US, China and Europe. Traders should keep in mind Turkey’s GDP is around 1% of the global economy and its equity market is around 2% the size of the UK markets.

Today in response to this growing concern:

Turkey has drafted a economic action plan and will start implementing it on Monday morning to ease investor concerns, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday, after the Iira plunged to a new record low in early Asia Pacific trade.

In an interview with Hurriyet newspaper published online, Albayrak described the lira's weakness as "an attack," echoing President Tayyip Erdogan - who is his father-in-law - and said the action plan was ready. "From today onwards our institutions will take the necessary steps and will share the announcements with the market," Albayrak said, without giving details on what the steps would be. Albayrak also said a plan has been prepared for banks and the real economy sector, including small to mid-sized businesses which are most affected by the foreign exchange fluctuations. "We will be taking the necessary steps with our banks and banking watchdog in a speedy manner," he said. ( Reuters )

Today on open most major currencies moved lower in a clear risk off move, I have the AUD JPY hourly chart below. Asian index moves today are on average 1% lower across the board. Pre market DOW futures ( Wall street CFD ) are 114 points lower and the S&P 500 ( US SP 500 CFD ) is 9.8 points lower. The Nasdaq ( US Tech 100 CFD ) is pointing to a 25 point fall on open of the cash market in tonights session.

The hourly chart of AUDJPY shows the down trend in place and today’s open a continuation of this risk off trend.

The Nasdaq ( US Tech 100 CFD )weekly chart, now has the potential to post a lower high. This 7500 level will be watched closely by traders as a reversal point for higher prices and disregard for current political events.

However the uncertainty in Global markets is showing up as the rejection of higher levels takes place.

The chart shows support at 7159 and may be the level to be tested in the coming weeks.