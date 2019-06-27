Trump Xi meeting jitters move markets

The near hysteria of trying to anticipate the outcome of the meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingpin this weekend is now permeating equity trading; it moved Asian markets significantly higher overnight and is to a lesser extent propping up European gauges.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 27, 2019 3:14 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The near hysteria of trying to anticipate the outcome of the meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingpin this weekend is now permeating equity trading; it moved Asian markets significantly higher overnight and is to a lesser extent propping up European gauges. 

US media is quoting Washington sources saying that the two presidents will negotiate a six months truce in order to avoid the damaging impact of the trade dispute on both economies. However, in an interview on US television Trump said that if the trade deal doesn’t come to fruition he would collect billions of dollars in tariffs from China and simply do less business with the country. 

In London Kingfisher is leading the gainers after it appointed an experienced Carrefour executive as its new CEO while property companies are providing a counterweight to the rally. 

Dollar rallies on deal expectations 

The dollar rallied against the yen on the assumption that the two sides would reach some sort of agreement this Saturday in Japan but the currency traded flat against the euro and the Canadian dollar. The focus now is shifting onto US jobless data and GDP numbers due later this morning which will provide an insight into whether the Fed will be able to keep rates flat at its next meeting, as some members suggested earlier this week. 

The pound was barely showing any signs of life, trading almost unchanged against the euro and the dollar, cautious as Boris Johnson keeps reiterating his Brexit at any cost approach. 

Profit taking pushes Brent crude lower

Investors took some profits off the table, cashing in after the swift rise in Brent crude prices over the last few days which saw oil rise by 2% on Wednesday, having already made gains Monday and Tuesday. 

This morning Brent is trading down 0.87% but is still comfortably above $65, the highest level in almost a month, supported by ongoing tensions in the Middle East and expectations that OPEC will extend its production cuts when it meets in Vienna next week.
Related tags: UK 100 Forex Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.