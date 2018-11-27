Trump China threats set the tone for morning trade

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 27, 2018 4:04 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Donald Trump’s renewed threats against China ahead of this week’s G20 summit have rattled European and Asian markets this morning but European indices are beginning to turn the corner and head towards positive territory on a mixture of encouraging company news and comments from ECB head Mario Draghi.

G20 will be key for a number of markets

Preparing the ground for the talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this Saturday President Trump has laid out his threats. He plans to increase tariffs to 25% on $200 billion in Chinese-made goods if a deal is not reached and potentially bringing in tariffs on imports of iPhones and Macbooks made in China. While China is not budging on the tariff front – it is responding in kind to any US tariff increases– the country has been addressing the issue of opening up to foreign investments and companies. Recently American Express has been allowed to set up a card-clearing service in the country and German insurer Allianz became the first wholly foreign-owned insurance firm in China. A positive outcome of the US-China talks would not only help major tech companies – Apple shares dropped 2% overnight after Trump’s comments – but also commodities and commodity related industries, as China is a major global importer.

The meetings between G20 heads of state will be crucial for a number of other markets, not least oil. Crude prices are on the decline again with Brent crude slipping briefly below $60 as Saudi Arabia raised output to an all-time high in November. The two key G20 oil players, the US and Russia, are more likely work towards lower oil prices as the US is keen to see low oil prices that will protect domestic consumers while Russia wants to keep production high to maintain its oil revenue.

Euro struggles after Draghi comments

The euro strengthened against the pound but yielded some ground to the dollar after the head of the ECB Mario Draghi said the bank will proceed with plans to start phasing out its debt buying programme despite criticism that it is too soon for the declining Eurozone economy to lose its support.

Related tags: Trump US Apple Europe ECB Oil China Draghi

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.