Trump Admin Blacklists Another 28 Chinese Firms Ahead Of Trade Talks

In a surprise move which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, Trump admin goes for the usual shock tactic ahead of key talks with China.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2019 9:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In a surprise move which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, Trump admin goes for the usual shock tactic ahead of key talks with China.

The Trump admin has added an additional 28 Chinese firms to its Entity List, which effectively restricts their ability to do business with the US firms. Whilst the US has denied that the move is related to trade talks, it’s hard to imagine the move is not designed to provide the US with leverage, given trade talks are just 2 days away. But for what it’s worth, the official reason is for Beijing’s mistreatment of ethnic minorities and breach of human rights. Asked on whether a trade deal will be reached this week, a sceptical Trump said “Can something happen? I guess, maybe. Who knows. But I think it's probably unlikely…”


Hangzhou HikVision and Zhejiang Dahua Technology are notable additions to the blacklist; the former is the world’s largest supplier of video surveillance products; the latter (also in video surveillance) was alleged to have released a deceptive firmware update to ‘fix’ vulnerabilities of its hardware devices, following the largest DDoS attack in history. With trading in HikVision shares now on halt, their US supplier Ambarella slid over -12% in after hours trading as HikVision is rumoured to account for revenue to Ambarella in the ‘high teens’.

  • We’ll have to wait to see where it opens in the US session, but whilst prices trade below the 54.04-55.50 resistance zone, further downside remains the bias.
  • A break below 50 could suggest that bears have retained control.
  • The 47.46 his is the neat bearish target near the 200-day eMA.


FedEx warrants another look following the recent developments. Back in July, Huawei accused FedEx of unauthorised re-routing of its packages which led to China investigating the US firm, just one day after announcing they will draft up an “unreliable entity list” of foreign companies. Whilst no company has been officially added to the list, one has to wonder if it is now just a matter of timing. And, technically speaking, now appears ideal with a potential swing trade setting up.

  • Since breaking beneath the 2016 low and out of a small bearish pennant, prices have retraced towards the resistance zone and printed a small, bearish pinbar. Whilst this may not mark the actual top, it shows a reluctance to push higher so perhaps bears can now carve out a swing high.
  • The bias remains bearish below 174.82 and we’re waiting for bearish momentum to return to suggest the high is in place
  • Whilst this could head towards 120 over the coming weeks if sentiment allows, we can use the monthly S1 around 133 as an interim target.
  • A clear break above 147.82 invalidates the bearish bias and warns of a false break at the lows.



Related analysis:
Manufacturing PMI Gets Even Uglier, But Is It The End Of The World? | DJT, FDX
Samsung’s Breakaway Gap – The Beginning Of Something Larger?
Whilst FedEx Sounds The Alarm For Global Trade, Can UBS Weather The Storm? | FDX, UPS


Related tags: Shares market Trade War China

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.