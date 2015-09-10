transition from mining more business investment needed says rba 2130782015

Dr Philip Lowe, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of Australia, said Australia’s momentous shift out of a mining-led investment boom to something “a bit more normal” is still missing the key ingredient of higher non-mining business investment.

Dr Lowe was addressing a luncheon with the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) at Melbourne on Wednesday (September 9).

“Monetary policy is helping this adjustment, but the likelihood of a successful transition would be boosted by a lift in underlying productivity growth and an increase in the expected risk-adjusted return on capital formation – both physical capital and human capital,” Dr Lowe said.

Dr Lowe broke down the resources boom into the three phases of first, a very large jump in commodity prices; second, the massive jump in resource-targeted investment; and third, the huge increase in resource sector output and exports.

“We are now very much in this third phase, in which higher production is generating increased exports, but commodity prices are much lower than they were a few years ago and resources sector investment is returning to more normal levels,” Dr Lowe observed. “Over the past three years, resource exports are up by 20 per cent and annual increases of around 9 per cent are expected over the next couple of years as LNG production increases,” he added.

As mining investment tapers, Australia is winding back the significant reallocation of resources that took place in the first two phases – a painful transition which, to the economy’s credit, is being achieved with little disruption, and in fact, with a moderate expansion in growth. Unfortunately, this slower growth has proved disappointing for many in the community.

However, Dr Lowe puts this “slowdown” in perspective. “We should not lose sight of the fact that our economy has shown considerable ability to adjust, and to do so in a way that has preserved both overall economic and financial stability,” he said. “We have adjusted to the upside of a huge positive international demand shock without overheating and we are now adjusting to the downside while still managing to grow at a moderate rate. This is a significant achievement and is a testimony to the underlying flexibility of our economy.”

Undeniably, this achievement has been aided to a large extent by the three factors of a weakening exchange rate, a steady unemployment rate despite the slowdown, and the accommodative monetary policy by the RBA.

What’s missing, however, is a boost in non-mining business investment, and despite some slight improvement according to recent data, “a material lift in non-mining business investment still seems to be some way away.”

And that can only change if businesses perceive that their investment will enjoy high returns. That’s because a low cost of finance, or low wages, are by themselves not sufficient lures for taking on investment risk.

“This is why the focus on improving the climate for business investment is so important,” said Dr Lowe. “There is no magic bullet here, but surely the investment climate would be improved through a strong focus by both business and government on innovation, productivity, human capital and entrepreneurship.”

