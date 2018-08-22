Trading cautious with trade talks and Fed minutes in focus

Despite a softer start the FTSE has managed to grind higher into positive territory across the afternoon. However, trading was notably cautious, in line with global markets, as investors digest increased US political risk, whilst looking towards the outcome of US – Sino trade talks and the Fed minutes due later today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 22, 2018 9:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite a softer start the FTSE has managed to grind higher into positive territory across the afternoon. However, trading was notably cautious, in line with global markets, as investors digest increased US political risk, whilst looking towards the outcome of US – Sino trade talks and the Fed minutes due later today.

With little in the way of economic data for investors to chew over, traders are showing some nerves in light of the barrage of headlines over guilty former Trump associates. In a double blow, Trump’s campaign chief being convicted of fraud and his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty, means Trump will certainly be starting to feel the heat. The key point with Cohen is that this is the first time that Trump has himself been implicated. Given the potential gravity of the situation in hand, the US markets were holding up reasonable well, with the S&P flat, whilst the dollar was trading 0.2% lower, back at the 95.00 handle versus a basket of currencies.  

US – Sino trade talks in focus
There are still two major risk events this afternoon which could create some volatility for the US markets. Firstly, the US – China trade talks. Post meeting headlines will be closely watched. Whilst the bar is low, with neither China or the US optimistic that much will come from these trade talks, it would only take an agreement to meet again to satisfy the bulls in the market. Should the two sides fail to even agree to another round of talks then we could expect to see the US indices continue to fall lower and flows into safe haven currencies such as the Yen increase.

FOMC to reverse the dollar’s decline?
Later today the minutes from the FOMC meeting on July 31 – Aug 1 will be released. The minutes could serve to remind investors why the dollar is a good buy. At the meeting in question the Fed, as expected did not raise interest rates, however they gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and remain on the path of continual and gradual rate rises. Whilst the market is pricing in a 94% probability of a rate rise next month, it is currently only pricing in a 64.5% possibility of a rate rise in December. A hawkish set of minutes could encourage the market to lift this probably and boost the dollar back towards 96.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.