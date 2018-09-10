Trade Wars No One wins

$50 billion and $200 billion to go.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods on top of the $54 billion already under the new tariffs imposed by Washington. Washington is demanding Beijing improve market access and intellectual property protections for U.S. companies, cut industrial subsidies and slash a $375 billion trade gap.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2018 7:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
$50 billion and $200 billion to go.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods on top of the $54 billion already under the new tariffs imposed by Washington. Washington is demanding Beijing improve market access and intellectual property protections for U.S. companies, cut industrial subsidies and slash a $375 billion trade gap.

The public comment period around the extra $200 billion in tariffs expired last Thursday, this allows the US President Trump to give the order for implementation at any time. The new duties are expected to hit more consumer items like furniture and lighting, car seats for children, bicycles and other sporting goods accessories.

“We know that the President has received reports that the Chinese economy is struggling, and thus he may believe that additional pressure might be effective in the short-term," Craig Allen, President of the Washington-based U.S.-China Business Council, said this week.

The uncertainty facing equity and commodity markets is how long will this last? As every economic minister agrees in principle a full on trade war no one wins as businesses suffer uncertain periods, costs of goods increase, with the potential to cause a considerable supply disruption. 

Australia GDP from mining

The next question is how deep will this trade war cut into the bystander economies, like Australia with China it largest trade partner, keeping in mind Australia’s recent increasing GDP prints directly relate to increasing ore exports.

Any slowdown in Steel production will directly affect Australia’s mining industry.

 Another area is Britain also managing its own Brexit trade negotiations with Europe.

Other emerging economies that will feel the uncertainty surrounding these 2 trade titans, US and China, are Mexico and Canada also negotiating to modernize the 1994 initiated North American free trade agreement, (NAFTA) with the US.  

What is certain, the longer and harder the US push, China will at some point retaliate with an equally aggressive measure against US goods entering China.

White house advisors have effectively put the world on notice to negotiate fairer trade deals and review the existing trade agreements already in place.

This can drag out over many months to come as China is planning two choreographed celebrations of free trade – a major import fair in November and the 40th anniversary in late December of its move toward market reforms. However, Chinese government advisors are tamping down expectations either occasion will yield measures that could defuse tensions.

Trump said he was not prepared to make a deal with China "that they'd like to make."

"We'll continue to talk to China," he said.

XVI weekly

In the Equity markets there is a real “risk off” selling event underway as the consensus is the US will become the victor in this disruptive event.
Australia’s volatility Index (XVI ) has currently increased to 15 up from the benign average of 10 a 50% increase in the expectation of future volatility.

Adding to this market volatility and global trade uncertainty is the falling Australian dollar now trading in the low 70 cents down from 81 cents against the US dollar in January this year. This will bring its own consequences for Industry and consumer dealing with current global events.

On a lighter note.

"Free trade will suffer a great setback, but it may be temporary," Yu Yongding, a commissioner and senior researcher at CASS, "Who knows for how long Mr. Trump will still be in the Oval Office?"

Related tags: Trump US Australia China

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.